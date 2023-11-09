2023 Developments of China's IC Packaging and Testing Industry and Key Players

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of the China IC Packaging and Testing Industry and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the development of the IC packaging and testing industry in China, focusing on aspects such as market size, changes in industry structure, and the dynamics of major players.

According to statistics from the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the sales revenue of China's semiconductor industry in 2022 amounted to 1.2 trillion RMB (US$171.4 billion; US$=7 RMB). Among them, the proportions of IC design industry, IC manufacturing industry, and IC packaging and testing industry in the total sales revenue were 43%, 32%, and 25%, respectively.

The IC packaging and testing industry was one of the early semiconductor sub-industries to be developed in China. Before 2016, China's IC packaging and testing industry consistently held a leading position in the semiconductor industry.

However, due to the rapid expansion of the IC design and wafer foundry industries, the proportion of the IC packaging and testing industry in China's semiconductor industry revenue has decreased.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Development of China IC Packaging and Testing Industry

1.1 Market Size and Recent Changes in China's IC Packaging and Testing Industry

1.2 Regional Distribution of IC Packaging and Testing Industry Players in China



2. Development of major IC Packaging and Testing Players in China

2.1 Ranking of the Top-10 Chinese IC Packaging and Testing Companies

2.2 Recent Performance of the Top-3 Chinese IC Packaging and Testing Companies

2.2.1 JCET

2.2.2 Tongfu Microelectronics

2.2.3 Huatian Technology



3. Outlook for the Industry

3.1 Effects of National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund

3.2 Impact of US-China Conflict and Decoupling from China

3.3 China Shifting Focus to Automotive Semiconductors Following Obstacles in Advanced Process Technology

