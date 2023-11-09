Anaerobic Wastewater Treatment Market To Reach USD 8.3 Billion By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Anaerobic Wastewater Treatment Market size was valued at USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be valued at USD 8.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The anaerobic wastewater treatment market is growing due to rising population and urbanization. To feed the growing population, more food is needed, which in turn requires more water. Agriculture accounts for roughly 70% of global water use, with agriculture-based countries using as much as 95%. The United Nations predicts the world's population will reach 9.7 billion in 2050.

Urbanization, rapid industrialization, and intensifying food production are straining water resources. The increasing discharge of contaminated water poses a global threat to human health and well-being. Therefore, modernizing water and wastewater treatment is critical to meeting the water demand and driving growth in the anaerobic wastewater treatment market.

Strict environmental regulations are driving the market expansion. With the advancement in manufacturing processes, the amount of wastewater generated has dramatically increased. Annually, about 380 billion m3 of municipal wastewater is generated. Hazardous effluents from enterprises that process toxic substances must be thoroughly treated before being disposed of in freshwater sources to prevent disastrous consequences.

Segmentation Overview:

The global anaerobic wastewater treatment market has been segmented into type, end-user, and region. The upflow anaerobic sludge blanket reactor dominates the anaerobic wastewater treatment market with a 41.6% market share. This type of reactor uses microorganisms to process sludge formed through an anaerobic process. UASB reactors treat effluents from industries such as sugar, pulp and paper, dairy, and coffee processing. The municipal segment has the largest market share at 67.1%, and anaerobic wastewater treatment is an energy-efficient solution to treat municipal wastewater and prevent water-related health problems.

Anaerobic Wastewater Treatment Market Report Highlights:

The global anaerobic wastewater treatment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2032.

The demand for clean water due to increasing industrialization and urbanization drives the growth of anaerobic wastewater treatment. This process uses microorganisms to break down organic pollutants in wastewater without oxygen. After treatment, the wastewater is discharged into a surface water body.



North America accounted for the largest market share of 41.5% in the anaerobic wastewater treatment market in 2022. This is due to strict regulations imposed by bodies such as the US EPA and FAO. Initiatives like the Clean Water Act (CWA) and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) have also contributed to market growth in the region.

Some prominent players in the anaerobic wastewater treatment market report include Veolia, SUEZ, Aquatech International LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Ecolab, Pentair, Xylem, Inc., Samco Technologies Inc., Dryden Aqua, DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, Paques Environmental Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Biothane, and HydroThane among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Xylem was awarded the 2023 North American New Product Innovation Leadership Award for its smart pharmaceutical water management solutions.

Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd. and Data Volt Information Technology Company have signed an MOU for water cooling and recycling technology cooperation and services.

Anaerobic Wastewater Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Type: Upflow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket Reactor, High Rate Anaerobic Reactor, Anaerobic Membrane Bioreactor, Upflow Filter (UFF)

By End-User: Municipal, Industrial (Food & Beverage, Textile, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Others)

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

