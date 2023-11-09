Upper & Lower Extremity Suture Anchors Market Report 2023

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upper & Lower Extremity Suture Anchors Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market snapshot report provides an analysis of the global market for suture anchors used in upper and lower extremity repair and reconstruction procedures.

Suture anchors are a core solution for the repair of severe soft tissue tears - being used to secure soft tissue to bone. The market for suture anchor devices includes bioabsorbable, biocomposite, metallic, and PEEK suture anchors.

This market snapshot is intended to provide a high-level overview of the global market for upper and lower extremity suture anchors, with key insights into:

Unit volumes from 2022 to 2027

Market forecasts from 2022 to 2027

Competitive landscape analysis of major competitors

Insights into key market events for strategies and startups

Companies Mentioned

Acumed

Acuitive Technologies

aevumed

Anika Therapeutics

Arthrex

ConMed

DePuy Synthes

Johnson & Johnson

Mitek

OSSIO

Paragon 28

Responsive Arthroscopy

Riverpoint Medical

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aux8ce

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.