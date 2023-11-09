Upper & Lower Extremity Suture Anchors Market Report 2023

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upper & Lower Extremity Suture Anchors Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market snapshot report provides an analysis of the global market for suture anchors used in upper and lower extremity repair and reconstruction procedures.
Suture anchors are a core solution for the repair of severe soft tissue tears - being used to secure soft tissue to bone. The market for suture anchor devices includes bioabsorbable, biocomposite, metallic, and PEEK suture anchors.
This market snapshot is intended to provide a high-level overview of the global market for upper and lower extremity suture anchors, with key insights into:
- Unit volumes from 2022 to 2027
- Market forecasts from 2022 to 2027
- Competitive landscape analysis of major competitors
- Insights into key market events for strategies and startups
Companies Mentioned
- Acumed
- Acuitive Technologies
- aevumed
- Anika Therapeutics
- Arthrex
- ConMed
- DePuy Synthes
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mitek
- OSSIO
- Paragon 28
- Responsive Arthroscopy
- Riverpoint Medical
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
