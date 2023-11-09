Aircraft Ignition System Market Expects Notable Growth, Reaching $3.08 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Ignition System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the aircraft ignition system market highlights significant growth and emerging trends within the aerospace industry. This comprehensive analysis forecasts the market's ascent from $2.27 billion in 2022 to $2.43 billion in 2023, with a continued upward trajectory expected to reach $3.08 billion by 2027. Amidst global challenges, the sector shows resilience and innovation-driven expansion.

Global Aircraft Ignition System Market: An Overview

Presenting a detailed overview of the current market status with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% for 2023.

Analysis of market impact due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, commodity price surge, and supply chain challenges.

Highlighting North America's dominance in the market while forecasting growth across various global regions.

Innovation at the Forefront of Market Growth

Spotlight on product innovation as a key trend with major companies developing state-of-the-art systems.

Recent acquisition by Parker-Hannifin Corporation signaling expansion and diversification in technology offerings.

Market Dynamics and Regional Insights

Increased air travel demand cited as a primary market growth driver.

Detailed country and regional market analysis, including growth factors, market size, and segmentations.

Market Segmentation: Diverse and In-Depth

The report segments the market by type, component, application, and end-user, providing a granular view of the industry.

Insights on aftermarket and OEM contributions to market size and dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: A Comprehensive Review

Analysis of market competition, shares, and detailed company profiles.

Overview of financial deals impacting the market landscape.

Strategic Trends and Market Opportunities

Evaluation of the evolving market post-COVID-19 and the ongoing global economic shifts.

Strategic analysis for new market entrants and established players.

Report Coverage and Features

Coverage of essential market aspects, including characteristics, size, segmentation, and strategies.

Projections based on a robust methodology and comprehensive data analysis.

Major players in the aircraft ignition system market are Woodward, TransDigm Group, Unison Industries LLC, Continental Motor, THE G3i Group, ElectroAir, Sky Dynamics, FADEC International LLC, Kelly Aerospace Inc., Continental Aerospace Technologies Inc., Sonex LLC, Champion Aerospace Inc., PBS Group AS, Tempest Aero Group LLC, SureFly and Electronic Ignition Systems.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.43 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.08 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

