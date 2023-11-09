Global Carbon Market Size is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period 2022-2032

New York, United States, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Carbon Market Size is to grow from insignificant in 2022 to significant Share by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of Fastest CAGR during the projected period. Demand for organizations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stricter environmental regulations, and increased awareness of the effects of climate change are all expected to drive significant growth in the worldwide carbon market throughout the forecast period.

The global carbon market, also known as the carbon trading market or the emissions trading market, is a project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change. It works on the principle of putting a monetary value on carbon emissions in order to encourage businesses and governments to reduce their carbon footprint. Additionally, most countries around the world are taking proactive steps to reduce carbon emissions, such as the deployment of low-carbon technologies such as EVs, abatement subsidies for fossil fuels, a carbon pricing system, and the purchase and manufacture of green energy and EE products. Regulatory measures, voluntary corporate actions, growing carbon prices, and technological advancements are critical driving forces in the growth and development of the global carbon market. Furthermore, factors such as the stringency of caps or targets, monitoring and verification systems, and market integration across many regions determine the efficacy and overall impact of carbon markets in lowering emissions. The market's purpose in instituting a carbon price is to absorb the environmental costs of emitting greenhouse gases while encouraging investments in clean and sustainable industries.

Global Carbon Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Market Type (Voluntary Market, Compliance Market), System Type (Cap & Trade, Baseline & Credit, Carbon Offset Programs), By End-Use Industry (Energy & Power, Petrochemical, Industrial, Utilities, Aviation, Transportation, Buildings, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The compliance market segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of market type, the global carbon market is segmented into the voluntary market and compliance market. Among these, the compliance market segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 53.6% over the forecast period. This market operates inside governmental or international regulatory frameworks, such as the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS). Compliance market participants are frequently businesses with mandatory emission reduction targets, such as large corporations or power plants. They must keep enough carbon permits to cover their emissions or face fines. Carbon credits can be traded between market parties.

The cap & trade segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of system type, the global carbon market is segmented into cap & trade, baseline & credit, and carbon offset programs. Among these, the cap & trade segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) is one example of a market that operates inside federal or international regulatory frameworks. Compliance market players are typically large firms or power plants with statutory emission reduction targets. They must maintain sufficient carbon permits to cover their emissions or risk fines. Carbon credits can be traded among market participants.

The utilities segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 46.1% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global carbon market is segmented into energy & power, petrochemical, industrial, utilities, aviation, transportation, buildings, and others. Among these, the utilities segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 46.1% over the forecast period. Power companies are now focusing on ecology and implementing revolutionary strategies and global best practices to dramatically reduce carbon emissions. Carbon emissions from the power sector and electrical industries are rapidly increasing; hence, decarbonization within these sectors is vital, which eventually accelerates demand for carbon credits, leading to the creation of the carbon market.

Europe dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Europe is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. Europe's ETS is a core of the EU's climate change policy and its major weapon for cutting greenhouse gas emissions at a reasonable cost. It was the world's first big carbon market and remains the largest today. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The Republic of Korea possesses Asia Pacific's most advanced national emission trading system (ETS). China is looking for an emission trading system (ETS) that fits its needs, is adaptable, has no fundamental problems, and can improve operations. During the forecast period, the North American market is expected to rise at a rapid CAGR.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Carbon Market include Carbonfund, NativeEnergy, Climate Partner GmbH, South Pole Group, Climeco LLC, EKI Energy Services Ltd., Climetrek Ltd., Moss.Earth, TEM, ForestCarbon, Natureoffice GmbH, Climetrek Ltd., Terrapass, Finite Carbon, Climate Impact Partners, CarbonBetter, Carbon Credit Capital, Carbon Care Asia Limited, Environmental Markets, and several others.

Recent Developments

On July 2023, AirCarbon Exchange and Blue Carbon, a project developer located in Dubai, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of carbon markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area. This program, in collaboration with Blue Carbon, will accelerate the growth of carbon market activities in the MENA area.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Carbon Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Carbon Market, Market Type Analysis

Voluntary Market

Compliance Market

Carbon Market, System Type Analysis

Cap & Trade

Baseline & Credit

Carbon Offset Programs

Carbon Market, End-Use Industry Analysis

Energy & Power

Petrochemical

Industrial

Utilities

Aviation

Transportation

Buildings

Others

Carbon Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



