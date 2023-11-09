PyroGenesis Announces Successful Third-Party Validation of Fumed Silica from Lab-Scale Production

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”) that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and address environmental pollutants, is pleased to confirm, further to HPQ Silicon Inc’s (“HPQ” or the “Client”) press release dated November 8, 2023 and the Company’s news release dated October 3, 2023, that an independent structural and chemical analysis of fumed silica, produced in conjunction with HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. (“HPQ Polvere”), a wholly owned subsidiary of HPQ, has been successfully performed.

Separately, the Company announces that production of the fumed silica pilot plant is underway, which is intended to be in operation in Q2 of 2024.

The Fumed Silica Reactor (“FSR”), a plasma-based process, converts quartz into fumed silica (also known as Pyrogenic Silica) in a single and eco-friendly step. By eliminating the use of harmful chemicals generated by conventional methods the groundbreaking FSR approach, if successful, will help contribute to the repatriation of silica production to North America.

In collaboration with HPQ Polvere, PyroGenesis confirms that a third-party laboratory at McGill University has validated the commercial quality of the material, highlighting its (i) hydrophilic nature, (ii) high surface area of 135-185 m2/g, and (iii) thickening efficiency characteristics, all of which are pivotal for its commercial applications. The detailed characteristics resulting from the tests can be found in the Technical Data Sheet generated by McGill University (refer to HPQ’s press release for more information).

In addition to this analysis, the latest testing on the material produced with the FSR has demonstrated that HPQ’s proprietary FSR technology as developed by PyroGenesis not only addresses the increasing market demand but also offers substantial benefits in terms of energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. The test results indicate an expected reduction in energy consumption for the production of fumed silica using FSR. Theoretical estimates suggest a notable reduction in energy consumption ranging from 87.5% to 90% compared to conventional processes while CO 2 eq. emissions can be reduced by 84% to 88% compared to conventional processes.

Figure 1 - Benefits of HPQ FSR vs Conventional Processes

“This latest development underscores, once again, the advantages of the fumed silica reactor we have developed for HPQ Polvere and aligns perfectly with our commitment to environmental responsibility,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and President of PyroGenesis. “PyroGenesis continues to contribute to sustainable solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollutants. We have now moved towards the long-awaited next phase: a pilot plant scheduled to start operations in the second quarter of 2024, as previously anticipated. The technology developed by PyroGenesis for HPQ Polvere offers significant economic advantages over conventional manufacturers. Its unique capability not only improves profitability, but also reduces the environmental footprint associated with fumed silica production, thus contributing to greenhouse gas emissions reduction and enabling the industry to move towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future – all key criteria that we feel will be of great interest to the parties who have already requested samples under NDA with HPQ. As a reminder, as part of the terms on the FSR projects, PyroGenesis benefits from a royalty payment representing 10% of the Client’s eventual sales, with set minimums. This royalty stream, can, at any time, be converted by PyroGenesis into a 50% ownership in HPQ Remaining Equity Stake in HPQ Polvere.”

In the FSR project, PyroGenesis is the exclusive supplier of a technology capable of using quartz (SiO 2 ) as a raw material to produce commercial-grade fumed silica, in a single step.

PyroGenesis’ involvement in developing fumed silica from quartz is part of PyroGenesis’ three-tiered solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. High-purity silicon is part of PyroGenesis’ Commodity Security & Optimization tier, where the recovery of viable metals and the optimization of production to increase output helps to maximize raw materials and improve the availability of critical minerals. Silicon has been identified as a critical mineral by many governments worldwide.

