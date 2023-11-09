Advanced Space Composites Reshaping the Future of Space Exploration in Asia-Pacific, With a Striking CAGR of 12.38% Forecasted from 2023 to 2033

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Advanced Space Composites Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific advanced space composites market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with a projected value of $0.95 billion by 2033, a substantial increase from $0.26 billion in 2022. This growth, at a remarkable CAGR of 12.38% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for lightweight and highly durable materials that are revolutionizing satellite technology and space exploration.

Market Introduction

The Asia-Pacific aerospace industry is witnessing the emergence of the advanced space composites market as a critical sector. Advanced space composites, known for their exceptional strength-to-weight ratios, endurance, and versatility, are reshaping space exploration, satellite technology, and various aerospace initiatives in the region.

Composites, a class of materials composed of multiple elements, offer superior mechanical, thermal, and structural properties. These materials are opening new opportunities to enhance the performance and efficiency of space systems.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

Segmentation 1: by Platform

Satellites

Launch Vehicles

Deep Space Probes and Rovers

Segmentation 2: by Component

Payloads

Structures

Antenna

Solar Array Panels

Propellent Tanks

Spacecraft Module

Sunshade Door

Thrusters

Thermal Protection

Segmentation 3: by Material

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Nanomaterials

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

Others

Segmentation 4: by Manufacturing Process

Automated Fiber Placement (ATL/AFP)

Compression Molding

Additive Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation 5: by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific)

Key Drivers

The primary drivers propelling the Asia-Pacific Advanced Space Composites Market include:

Lightweight and Durability: Increasing demand for materials that combine lightweight properties with exceptional durability, which are essential for modern space applications, offers unprecedented opportunities to enhance the effectiveness and capabilities of spaceborne equipment.

Key Players

Key players operating in the Asia-Pacific advanced space composites market include:

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

China National Space Administration (CNSA)

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

CST Composites

Toray Advanced Composites

Rockman Advanced Composites

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd

ST Advanced Composites

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

The report answers crucial questions about the Asia-Pacific Advanced Space Composites Market, including:

Key drivers and challenges in the market.

Key opportunities in the market.

Various aspects of products and their growth projections.

Focus areas for new companies entering the market to stay ahead of the competition.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $0.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

