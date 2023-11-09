Wave Life Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Initiated RestorAATion clinical program for WVE-006, industry’s first-ever RNA editing clinical candidate, following approval of CTAs; dosing on track for 4Q 2023 and first-in-human proof-of-mechanism data anticipated in 2024



On track to deliver dystrophin data from potentially registrational FORWARD-53 trial of WVE-N531 in 2024

Enrollment complete in 30 mg multi-dose cohort of SELECT-HD with clinical data for decision-making on track for 2Q 2024; achieved milestone from Takeda collaboration for NHP study that further reinforces productive distribution of WVE-003 to deep brain regions

Presented preclinical proof-of-concept data for new, wholly owned GalNAc-siRNA INHBE program for metabolic disorders, including obesity; leads identified and clinical candidate selection expected in 4Q 2024

Cash and cash equivalents of $140 million as of September 30, 2023, plus $7 million milestone payment from Takeda collaboration received in 4Q, with runway expected into 2025; additional potential near-term milestone payments from GSK collaboration in 2023 and beyond

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage RNA medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided a business update.

“The team has made tremendous progress during the past quarter as we solidified our leadership in RNA editing through the initiation of our clinical trial evaluating the first-ever RNA editing therapeutic, WVE-006. Additionally this quarter, we advanced our WVE-N531 (DMD) and WVE-003 (HD) clinical development programs and expanded our RNA therapeutic capabilities beyond rare diseases to common diseases with the announcement of our first GalNAc-conjugated siRNA program targeting INHBE to treat metabolic disorders, including obesity,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wave Life Sciences. “As we shared during our recent R&D Day, we will sustain our leadership in RNA editing by building a pipeline of wholly owned editing candidates, each of which will have efficient paths to clinical proof-of-concept and represent significant commercial opportunities. With multiple, high impact clinical data readouts expected over the course of 2024 and plans to expeditiously deliver on a growing pipeline of RNA-targeting modalities, Wave is truly at an exciting inflection point.”

Recent Business Highlights

Initiated RestorAATion clinical program investigating WVE-006 as a treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). Wave recently initiated RestorAATion following approval of multiple clinical trial applications (CTAs). WVE-006 is uniquely designed to address AATD-related lung disease, liver disease, or both. The RestorAATion clinical program includes healthy volunteers (RestorAATion-1), as well as individuals with AATD who have the homozygous PiZZ mutation (RestorAATion-2) and is designed to provide an efficient path to proof-of-mechanism as measured by restoration of wild-type alpha-1 antitrypsin (M-AAT) protein in serum. Wave expects to initiate dosing with WVE-006 in healthy volunteers in the fourth quarter of 2023 and deliver proof-of-mechanism data in individuals with AATD in 2024.





Announced plans to advance a wholly owned pipeline of RNA editing candidates.





Announced new, wholly owned GalNAc-conjugated siRNA program targeting INHBE for metabolic disorders, including obesity, along with preclinical in vivo proof-of-concept data.





Advancing potentially registrational Phase 2 FORWARD-53 clinical trial for WVE-N531.





Delivered first clinical data in DMD demonstrating uptake in satellite cells after three biweekly doses .





Achievement of a non-clinical milestone under Takeda collaboration; NHP data supports broad distribution of WVE-003 in CNS.





WVE-003 is the most advanced investigational HD therapeutic designed to reduce mutant huntingtin (mHTT) protein while also sparing healthy, wild-type huntingtin (wtHTT) protein, and previously demonstrated single-dose reductions in mean CSF mHTT of 35% as compared to placebo, with preservation of wtHTT, in September 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, Wave achieved a milestone in its collaboration with Takeda, which pertained to the positive results from a non-clinical study of WVE-003 in non-human primates (NHPs) and resulted in a payment of $7 million to Wave in the fourth quarter of 2023. This study showed significant tissue exposure levels of WVE-003 in the deep brain regions, including striatum, and bolstered Wave’s existing datasets that confirm the ability of its oligonucleotides to distribute to the areas of the CNS important for HD. Completed enrollment in 30 mg multi-dose cohort of Phase 1b/2a SELECT-HD clinical trial for WVE-003 – the most advanced allele-selective investigational therapeutic for individuals with HD. Wave recently completed enrollment in the 30 mg multi-dose cohort of the SELECT-HD clinical trial, which is evaluating doses administered every eight weeks. Having rolled over patients from the single-dose cohort and fully enrolled the 30 mg multi-dose cohort, Wave will now evaluate the completed single-dose and multi-dose cohorts simultaneously. Wave expects to report data from the 30 mg multi-dose cohort with extended follow-up, along with all single-dose data, in the second quarter of 2024. These data are expected to enable decision making on the program and support the company’s opt-in package for Takeda.



Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

WVE-006 for AATD:

Initiate dosing in healthy volunteers in RestorAATion clinical program in 4Q 2023

Deliver proof-of-mechanism data from RestorAATion clinical program in 2024

WVE-N531 for DMD:

Initiate dosing in potentially registrational FORWARD-53 Phase 2 clinical trial in 2023

Deliver data from FORWARD-53 clinical trial in 2024

WVE-003 for HD:

Deliver data from 30 mg multi-dose cohort with extended follow-up, along with all single-dose data, in 2Q 2024



INHBE program for metabolic disorders, including obesity

Select a clinical candidate in 4Q 2024



Platform and Pipeline:

Advance collaboration activities with GSK, with potential for additional cash inflows in 2023 and beyond

Select five new clinical candidates by year-end 2025, including INHBE

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Wave reported a net income of $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $39.0 million in the same period in 2022. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by the $48.9 million increase in revenue recognized under its collaborations. Under the Takeda collaboration, Wave earned $7.0 million dollars for the achievement of a WVE-003 non-clinical milestone. Additionally, under the Takeda collaboration, Wave recognized $28.0 million relating to the discontinuation of WVE-004 and under the GSK Collaboration, recognized $14.3 million.

Research and development expenses were $31.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $27.6 million in the same period in 2022. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily driven by increased external expenses related to all three of Wave’s clinical programs.

General and administrative expenses were $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $11.6 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased professional and consulting expenses as well as other general expenses.

As of September 30, 2023, Wave had $139.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $88.5 million as of December 31, 2022. Subsequent to the quarter end, Wave received the $7.0 million for the achievement of the previously discussed milestone. The company expects that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into 2025.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage RNA medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X (formerly Twitter) @WaveLifeSci.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives and plans, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts, including statements regarding the following, among others: the anticipated initiation, site activation, patient recruitment, patient enrollment, dosing, generation of data and completion of our clinical trials, including any potential registration based on these data, and the announcement of such events; the protocol, design and endpoints of our clinical trials; the future performance and results of our programs in clinical trials; future preclinical activities and programs; regulatory submissions; the progress and potential benefits of our collaborations; the potential achievement of milestones under our collaborations and receipt of cash payments therefor; the potential of our preclinical data to predict the behavior of our compounds in humans; our identification and expected timing of future product candidates and their therapeutic potential; the anticipated benefits of our therapeutic candidates compared to others; our ability to design compounds using multiple modalities and the anticipated benefits of that approach; the breadth and versatility of PRISM; the expected benefits of our stereopure oligonucleotides compared with stereorandom oligonucleotides; the potential benefits of our RNA editing capability, including our AIMers, compared to others; the potential benefits of our GalNAc-conjugated siRNA program targeting INHBE, the potential benefits that our “edit-verse” map may offer to identify new RNA editing targets; the status and progress of our programs relative to potential competitors; anticipated benefits of our proprietary manufacturing processes and our internal manufacturing capabilities; the benefit of nucleic acid therapeutics generally; the strength of our intellectual property and the data that support our IP; the anticipated duration of our cash runway; our intended uses of capital; and our expectations regarding any potential global macro events beyond our control on our business. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the following: our ability to finance our drug discovery and development efforts and to raise additional capital when needed; the ability of our preclinical programs to produce data sufficient to support our clinical trial applications and the timing thereof; the clinical results of our programs and the timing thereof, which may not support further development of our product candidates; actions of regulatory authorities and their receptiveness to our adaptive trial designs, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials; our effectiveness in managing regulatory interactions and future clinical trials; the effectiveness of PRISM; the effectiveness of our RNA editing capability and our AIMers; our ability to demonstrate the therapeutic benefits of our candidates in clinical trials, including our ability to develop candidates across multiple therapeutic modalities; our dependence on third parties, including contract research organizations, contract manufacturing organizations, collaborators and partners; our ability to manufacture or contract with third parties to manufacture drug material to support our programs and growth; our ability to obtain, maintain and protect our intellectual property; our ability to enforce our patents against infringers and defend our patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; competition from others developing therapies for the indications we are pursuing; our ability to maintain the company infrastructure and personnel needed to achieve our goals; and the information under the caption “Risk Factors” contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.





WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,942 $ 88,497 Accounts receivable 7,000 — Prepaid expenses 7,514 7,932 Other current assets 4,116 2,108 Total current assets 158,572 98,537 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $41,596 and $37,846

as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 13,770 17,284 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,738 26,843 Restricted cash 3,683 3,660 Other assets 155 62 Total long-term assets 41,346 47,849 Total assets $ 199,918 $ 146,386 Liabilities, Series A preferred shares and shareholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,608 $ 16,915 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,624 17,552 Current portion of deferred revenue 68,251 31,558 Current portion of operating lease liability 6,497 5,496 Total current liabilities 99,980 71,521 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 105,380 79,774 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 27,170 32,118 Other liabilities — 190 Total long-term liabilities 132,550 112,082 Total liabilities $ 232,530 $ 183,603 Series A preferred shares, no par value; 3,901,348 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 $ 7,874 $ 7,874 Shareholders’ equity (deficit): Ordinary shares, no par value; 99,011,901 and 86,924,643 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively $ 841,405 $ 802,833 Additional paid-in capital 126,885 119,442 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (182 ) (29 ) Accumulated deficit (1,008,594 ) (967,337 ) Total shareholders’ deficit $ (40,486 ) $ (45,091 ) Total liabilities, Series A preferred shares and shareholders’ deficit $ 199,918 $ 146,386







WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 49,214 $ 285 $ 84,249 $ 2,410 Operating expenses: Research and development 31,642 27,575 95,935 84,778 General and administrative 13,128 11,609 37,628 36,789 Total operating expenses 44,770 39,184 133,563 121,567 Income (loss) from operations 4,444 (38,899 ) (49,314 ) (119,157 ) Other income (expense), net: Dividend income and interest income, net 1,960 596 6,084 746 Other income (expense), net 171 (701 ) 1,296 297 Total other income (expense), net 2,131 (105 ) 7,380 1,043 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,575 (39,004 ) (41,934 ) (118,114 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 677 — 677 — Net income (loss) $ 7,252 $ (39,004 ) $ (41,257 ) $ (118,114 ) Less: net income attributable to

participating securities $ (257 ) — — — Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted $ 6,995 $ (39,004 ) $ (41,257 ) $ (118,114 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders—basic $ 0.07 $ (0.42 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.60 ) Weighted-average ordinary shares used in

computing net income (loss) per share

attributable to ordinary shareholders—basic 106,025,063 93,900,484 104,529,266 73,754,417 Net income (loss) per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders—diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.42 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (1.60 ) Weighted-average ordinary shares used in

computing net income (loss) per share

attributable to ordinary shareholders—diluted 106,975,231 93,900,484 104,529,266 73,754,417 Other comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 7,252 $ (39,004 ) $ (41,257 ) $ (118,114 ) Foreign currency translation (32 ) (76 ) (153 ) (304 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,220 $ (39,080 ) $ (41,410 ) $ (118,418 )





