Surface Disinfectant Market is Expected to Reach $4.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Disinfectant market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing prevalence of HAIs, the growing patient population, and the rising number of stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection are the major factors driving the surface disinfectant market.

Surface Disinfectant Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Composition, type, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing healthcare expenditure and focus in emerging economies Key Market Driver Rising demand for infection control measures to curb hospital-acquired infections

Based on composition, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. In 2022, alcohols accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market. High demand of alcohol-based hospital-grade disinfectants and awareness after the pandemic to fuel the large share of this composition segment.

Based on type, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. In 2022, liquids accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the continuous and vast-scope usage with high demand and minimal cost especially in emerging nations and low cost countries. The large share of this segment can be attributed to continuous and vast-scope usage in surface, instruments, devices’ disinfection and other applications as compared to wipes which have minimal usability. Also, low cost and easy availability in developed and emerging economies drive the market if this segment.

Based on application, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2022, surface disinfection accounted for a larger share of the surface disinfectant market. Increasing numbers of hospital-acquired infections around the world and thereby need of disinfectants to sanitize the surfaces to create large share of this application segment.

The global surface disinfectant market has been segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for surface disinfectant. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to growing elderly population, high volume of chronic diseases, increasing occurence of HAIs, the increasing implementation and awareness drives by government and the growing production and product approvals of newer compositions of surface disinfectants.

Surface Disinfectant market major players covered in the report, such as:

3M (US)

Procter & Gamble (US)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (UK)

Ecolab (US)

STERIS (US)

The Clorox Company (US)

SC Johnson Professional (US)

CarrollCLEAN (US)

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

Sanosil AG (Switzerland)

Metrex Research, LLC (US)

Whiteley Corporration (Australia)

GOJO Industries, Inc. (US)

Acuro Organics Limited (India)

Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ-LLC (Canada)

PDI, Inc. (US)

Becto, Inc. (US)

GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India)

MEDALKAN (Greece)

Ruhof (US)

Cetylite, Inc. (US)

Micro-Scientific, LLC (US)

Pal International (UK)

Brulin Holding Company, Inc. (US)

CareNow Medical Private Limited (India)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the Surface disinfectant market based on Composition, type, application, end user, and region:

By Composition

Alcohols

Chlorine Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Other Compositions

By Type

Liquids

Wipes Alcohol-based wipes Quaternary Ammonium Compound-based Wipes Other wipes

Sprays

By Application

Surface Disinfection

Instrument Disinfection

Other Applications

By End User

Hospital Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK) launched the new Lysol Air Sanitizer in the US. This is the first and only air sanitizing spray approved by the EPA, which kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria.

In June 2021, STERIS (US) acquired Cantel Medical to strengthen its infection prevention products and services to endoscopy, dental, dialysis and life science customers.

In November 2020, 3M (US) launched TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner.

Surface Disinfectant Market Key Stakeholders:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global Surface disinfectant market, by composition, type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Surface disinfectant market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches & approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and other developments

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence

