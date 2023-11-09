Knight Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

- Achieved Record Nine-month Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA

| Source: Knight Therapeutics Knight Therapeutics

Montreal, Quebec, CANADA

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or “the Company”), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q3 2023 Highlights

Financial Results

  • Revenues were $81,500, an increase of $9,219 or 13% over the same period in prior year.
  • Gross margin of $40,182 or 49% compared to $30,401 or 42% in the same period in prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $15,512, an increase of $6,503 or 72% over the same period in prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA per share1 of $0.15, an increase of $0.07 or 87% over the same period in prior year.
  • Net gain on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $5,562.
  • Net income was $9,588, compared to $1,591 in the same period in the prior year.
  • Cash inflow from operations was $15,166, an increase of $3,374 or 29% over the same period in prior year.

Corporate Developments

  • Launched a NCIB to purchase up to 5,999,524 common shares of the Company over the next 12 months.
  • Purchased 2,158,091 common shares through Knight’s NCIB at an average price of $4.55 for aggregate cash consideration of $9,833.

Products

  • Submitted marketing authorization for Tavalisse® (fostamatinib) in Colombia and Mexico.
  • Obtained regulatory approval for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) in Brazil.
  • In-licensed a branded generic molecule in Oncology/Hematology for Brazil.

Subsequent to quarter-end

  • Obtained CMED pricing approval for Minjuvi® in Brazil.
  • Submitted marketing authorization for Pemazyre® (pemigatinib) in Brazil.

“I am excited to announce that for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we reported record revenues and record adjusted EBITDA of over $254,000 and over $48,000, respectively, which represents a growth of 20% and 19%, respectively, over the same period last year, putting us on track to deliver record 2023 results. In addition, we advanced our product pipeline with the Brazilian pricing approval for Minjuvi® which we expect to launch in the second quarter of 2024. We continue to execute on our mission to build a leading Pan-American ex US specialty pharmaceutical company by bringing innovative and branded generic products to our markets,” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

1Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to section "Non-GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA" for additional details.


SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED UNDER IFRS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

   Change  Change
 Q3-23Q3-22$1%2YTD-23YTD-22$1%2
         
Revenues81,500 72,281 9,21913%254,002 211,908 42,094 20%
Gross margin40,182 30,401 9,78132%118,437 101,173 17,264 17%
Gross margin %49%42%  47%48%  
Operating expenses439,252 42,415 3,1637%111,984 111,167 (817)1%
Net income (loss)9,588 1,591 7,997503%7,491 (14,704)22,195 151%
EBITDA315,512 9,009 6,50372%48,018 40,211 7,807 19%
Adjusted EBITDA315,512 9,009 6,50372%48,018 40,211 7,807 19%
Adjusted EBITDA per share30.15 0.08 0.0787%0.46 0.35 0.11 30%


1A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss)
2Percentage change is presented in absolute values
3EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details
4Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of intangible assets


SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

 Q3-23 Q3-22 VarianceYTD-23 YTD-22 Variance
Excluding impact of IAS 291
 Constant
Currency1		 $2%3 Constant
Currency1		 $2 %3
         
Revenues81,669 73,358 8,31111%254,736 216,461 38,275 18%
Gross margin42,121 35,846 6,27518%123,751 113,345 10,406 9%
Gross margin %52%49%  49%52%  
Operating expenses439,072 40,243 1,1713%111,884 108,047 (3,837)4%
EBITDA115,512 9,925 5,58756%48,018 43,197 4,821 11%
Adjusted EBITDA115,512 9,925 5,58756%48,018 43,197 4,821 11%
Adjusted EBITDA per share10.15 0.09 0.0670%0.46 0.38 0.08 21%


1Financial results at constant currency, excluding the impact of hyperinflation, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” and "Reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA" for additional details.
2A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss).
3Percentage change is presented in absolute values.
4Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of intangible assets


SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

   Change
 09-30-2312-31-22$%1
     
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities153,815172,674(18,859)11%
Trade and other receivables144,841151,669(6,828)5%
Inventory112,44792,48919,958 22%
Financial assets158,470176,563(18,093)10%
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities83,002108,730(25,728)24%
Bank loans75,36470,0725,292 8%


1Percentage change is presented in absolute values


Revenues: For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, excluding the impact of hyperinflation, revenues increased by $12,558 or 18% compared to the same period in prior year. The appreciation of select LATAM currencies led to an increase in revenues of $4,248 in Q3-23 compared to Q3-22. The revenues by therapeutic areas are as follows:

 Excluding impact of IAS 293
   Change
Therapeutic AreaQ3-23Q3-22$1%2
Oncology/Hematology31,33626,2715,06519%
Infectious Diseases29,19527,2441,9517%
Other Specialty21,13815,5965,54236%
Total81,66969,11112,55818%


1A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss)
2Percentage change is presented in absolute values
3Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 is a non-GAAP measure, refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.


The increase in revenues excluding the impact of hyperinflation is explained by the following:

  • Oncology/Hematology: The oncology/hematology portfolio grew by approximately $7,300 primarily due to continued growth of key promoted products including Lenvima®, Trelstar®, Palbocil® launched in Argentina in Q1-23 and the assumption of commercial activities of Akynzeo® in Brazil, Argentina and Canada in 2022. The increase is offset by a reduction of approximately $2,200 in revenues of our mature and branded generics products due to their lifecycle including the entrance of new competitors.

  • Infectious Diseases: The increase is driven by our key promoted products, including Cresemba®, as well as higher demand of Impavido®, offset by the purchasing patterns for certain products. Furthermore, Knight received an order for Ambisome® for $4,875 from MOH, which is expected to be delivered in Q4-23 ("Q4-23 MOH Order").

  • Other Specialty: The increase in the other specialty portfolio is primarily driven by the transition of commercial operations of Exelon® from Novartis to Knight. The revenues of Exelon® increased by approximately $5,700 in Q3-23 versus Q3-22. In Q3-22, Knight recorded lower revenues of Exelon® due to advance purchases of $3,000 in Brazil and Colombia in Q2-22, in connection with the transition of commercial activities. The remainder of the variance is explained by the change in accounting treatment from net profit transfer to revenues with related costs of sales upon the transition as well as timing of purchases from certain customers.

Gross margin: For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 49% compared to 42% in Q3-22. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 52% in Q3-23 and 49% in Q3-22. The increase is driven by the change in product mix.

Selling and marketing (“S&M”): For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, S&M expenses were $11,924, a decrease of $1,532 or 11%, compared to the same period in prior year. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, the decrease is $634 or 5%. There is no significant variance in S&M expenses.

General and administrative (“G&A”): For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, G&A expenses were $11,080, an increase of $664 or 6%, compared to the same period in prior year. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, the increase is $1,902 or 21%, mainly due to an increase in our compensation costs related to Knight’s long term incentive plan as well as higher spending on professional and consulting fees.

Research and development (“R&D”): For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, R&D expenses were $4,768, an increase of $548 or 13%, compared to the same period in prior year. Excluding the impact of IAS 29, the increase is $968 or 26%. The increase is driven by an expansion in our product development and medical initiatives.

Amortization of intangible assets: For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, amortization of intangible assets was $11,480, a decrease of $763 or 6% compared to the same period in prior year. There is no significant variance.

Impairment of intangible assets: For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, impairment of intangible assets was nil, compared to an impairment of $2,080 recognized in Q3-22 which represents the write-down of upfront and certain milestones payments made under certain product license agreements as a result of changes in commercial expectations.

Interest income: Interest income is the sum of interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost and other interest income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, interest income was $3,055, an increase of $593 or 24%, compared to the same period in prior year. The increase is driven by higher interest rates on cash and marketable securities.

Interest expense: For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, interest expenses were $2,603, an increase of $1,124 or 76%, compared to the same period in prior year. The increase is driven by the higher average loan balance resulting from IFC loan which closed in December 2022 and higher variable interest rates, partially offset by principal repayments of Itaú Unibanco Brasil and Bancolombia bank loans.

Adjusted EBITDA: For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, adjusted EBITDA increased by $6,503 or 72%, driven by an increase in gross margin (excluding impact of IAS 29) of $8,324, offset by an increase in operating expenses.

Net income: For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net income was $9,588 compared to net income of $1,591 for the same period in prior year. The variance mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items and (1) a net gain on the revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $5,562 versus a net loss of $5,446 in the same period in prior year mainly driven by realized and unrealized gains and losses in the fair value of financial assets, (2) a foreign exchange loss of $1,317 in Q3-23 mainly driven by unrealized losses due to the appreciation of select LATAM currencies versus a foreign exchange gain of $10,787 in Q3-22 mainly driven by unrealized gains due to the appreciation of the USD and (3) other income of $1,907 in Q3-23 relating to certain fees recognized on strategic loans, as well as a gain on a disposal of a property in Colombia compared to an income of $5,860 in Q3-22 mainly relating to the gain recognized upon execution of a settlement agreement and general release with the former shareholders of GBT.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: As at September 30, 2023, Knight had $153,815 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, a decrease of $18,859 or 11% as compared to December 31, 2022. The variance is primarily due to cash outflows for certain regulatory and sales milestones on certain products, including Akynzeo® and Aloxi® from Helsinn, shares repurchased through NCIB and repayment of bank loans, partially offset by cash inflows from operating activities, principal loan repayments from Moksha8, proceeds from the disposal of Medimetriks and net proceeds from marketable securities and bank loans.

Financial assets: As at September 30, 2023, financial assets were at $158,470, a decrease of $18,093 or 10%, as compared to December 31, 2022, driven mainly by a decrease of $18,170 due to negative mark-to-market adjustments from the decline in share prices of publicly-traded equities held by our strategic fund investments, strategic loan repayments of $12,454 from Moksha8, offset by the increase in the fair value of equity investments and derivatives of $12,520. Given the nature of the fund investments there could be significant fluctuations in the fair value of the underlying assets.

Bank Loans: As at September 30, 2023, bank loans were at $75,364, an increase of $5,292 or 8% as compared to December 31, 2022.


Product Updates

Fostamatinib: Knight submitted marketing authorization applications for fostamatinib, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment, for regulatory approval in Mexico and Colombia.

Minjuvi®: Knight received regulatory approval in Brazil for Minjuvi®, in combination with lenalidomide followed by tafasitamab monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL due to low-grade lymphoma, who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Subsequent to the quarter, the Company received pricing approval for Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) from the Drugs Market Regulation Chamber ("CMED"). As a result, Knight expects to launch Minjuvi® in Brazil in the second quarter of 2024.

Pemigatinib: Subsequent to the quarter, Knight submitted a marketing authorization application for pemigatinib to ANVISA, the Brazilian health regulatory agency, under the rare diseases approval pathway, for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.


Corporate Updates

Normal Course Issuer Bid

During the three month period ended September 30, 2023, the Company purchased 2,158,091 common shares at an average price of $4.55 for aggregate cash consideration of $9,833 of which $211 remains to be settled as at September 30, 2023. Subsequent to quarter-end up to October 31, 2023, the Company purchased an additional 676,775 common shares at an average purchase price of $4.53 for an aggregate cash consideration of $3,069.

Financial Outlook Update

Knight provides guidance on revenues1 on a non-GAAP basis. This is due to both the difficulty in predicting Argentinian inflation rates and its IAS 29 impact.

For fiscal 2023, Knight has updated its financial guidance on revenues and expects to generate between $325 million to $335 million in revenues an increase of $15 million on the lower end and $5 million on the upper end of the range. The adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately 18% of revenues. The increase in the financial outlook is primarily due to the Q4-23 MOH Order, as well as improvement in forecasted LATAM currencies against the Canadian dollar. The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to the following:

  • no revenues for business development transactions not completed as at November 9, 2023
  • discontinuation of certain distribution agreements
  • no interruptions in supply whether due to global supply chain disruptions or general manufacturing issues
  • no new generic entrants on our key pharmaceutical brands
  • no unforeseen changes to government mandated pricing regulations
  • successful commercial execution on product listing arrangements with HMOs, insurers, key accounts, and public payers
  • successful execution and uptake of newly launched products
  • no significant restrictions or economic shut down due to global pandemics
  • foreign currency exchange rates remaining within forecasted ranges

Should any of the assumptions differ, the financial outlook and the actual results may vary materially. Refer to the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this news release for further details.

1Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the definitions in section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details


Conference Call Notice 

Knight will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2023, today at 8:30 am ET. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone: Toll Free: 1-888-664-6383 or International 1-416-764-8650
Webcast: www.knighttx.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.knighttx.com

About Knight Therapeutics Inc. 

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:  
Knight Therapeutics Inc.  
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116  
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com


IMPACT OF HYPERINFLATION
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company's Argentine subsidiaries used the Argentine Peso as their functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. If the Company did not apply IAS 29, the effect on the Company's operating income would be as follows:

 Q3-23YTD-23
 Reported
under IFRS
 Excluding
impact of
IAS 291
 VarianceReported
under IFRS
 Excluding
impact of
IAS 291
 Variance
   $2%3  $2%3
         
Revenues81,500 81,669 (169) 254,002 254,736 (734) 
Cost of goods sold41,318 39,548 (1,770)4%135,565 130,985 (4,580)3%
Gross margin40,182 42,121 (1,939)5%118,437 123,751 (5,314)4%
Gross margin (%)49%52%  47%49%  
         
Expenses        
Selling and marketing11,924 11,937 13  35,463 35,635 172  
General and administrative11,080 11,009 (71)1%29,305 29,084 (221)1%
Research and development4,768 4,651 (117)3%13,291 13,376 85 1%
Amortization of intangible assets11,480 11,475 (5) 33,925 33,789 (136) 
Operating income930 3,049 (2,119)69%6,453 11,867 (5,414)46%


1Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.
2A positive variance represents a positive impact on net income (loss) due to the application of IAS 29 and a negative variance represents a negative impact on net income (loss) due to the application of IAS 29.
3Percentage change is presented in absolute values.


NON-GAAP MEASURES
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

The Company discloses non-GAAP measures and ratios that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and adjusted EBITDA per share ratio do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other companies.

The Company uses the following non-GAAP measures:

Revenues and Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29: Revenues and financial results under IFRS are adjusted to remove the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. The impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is calculated by applying an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. After applying the effects of translation, the statement of income is converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of the month.

Revenues and Financial results at constant currency: Revenues/financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the prior period revenues/financial results from the functional currencies to CAD using the conversion rates in effect during the current period. Furthermore, with respect to Argentina, the Company excludes the impact of hyperinflation and translates the revenues/results at the average exchange rate in effect for each of the periods.

Revenues/financial results at constant currency allow revenues/financial results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of revenues/financial results under constant currency is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Gross Margin: Adjusted gross margin excludes the impact of IAS 29 and is adjusted to consider revenues and related cost of sales for Exelon® separately, rather than presenting as net profit transfer.

EBITDA: Operating income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation, purchase price allocation accounting adjustments, and the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) but to include costs related to leases.

Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for acquisition costs and non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA per share: Adjusted EBITDA over number of common shares outstanding at the end of the respective period.

Adjustments include the following:

  • With the adoption of IFRS 16, the lease payments of Knight are not reflected in operating expenses. The IFRS 16 adjustment approximates the cash outflow related to leases of Knight.
  • Acquisition costs relate to costs incurred on legal, consulting and advisory fees for the acquisitions.
  • Other non-recurring expenses relate to expenses incurred by Knight that are not due to, and are not expected to occur in, the ordinary course of business.

For the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, the Company calculated EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as follows:

   Change  Change
 Q3-23 Q3-22 $1%2YTD-23YTD-22$1%2
Operating income (loss)930 (12,014)12,944 108%6,453 (9,994)16,447 165%
Adjustments to operating income (loss):        
Amortization of intangible assets11,480 12,243 (763)6%33,925 34,586 (661)2%
Impairment of intangible assets 2,080 (2,080)100% 2,080 (2,080)100%
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and ROU assets2,218 3,025 (807)27%5,014 7,841 (2,827)36%
Lease costs (IFRS 16 adjustment)(779)(625)(154)25%(2,146)(1,914)(232)12%
Impact of IAS 291,663 4,300 (2,637)61%4,772 7,612 (2,840)37%
EBITDA315,512 9,009 6,503 72%48,018 40,211 7,807 19%
Adjusted EBITDA315,512 9,009 6,503 72%48,018 40,211 7,807 19%


1A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss).
2Percentage change is presented in absolute values.
3EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the definitions in section "Non-GAAP measures" for additional details.


The Company calculated adjusted EBITDA per share as follows:

 Q3-23Q3-22YTD-23YTD-22
Adjusted EBITDA115,5129,00948,01840,211
Adjusted EBITDA per share10.150.080.460.35
Number of common shares outstanding at period end (in thousands)105,045113,958105,045113,958


1Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the definitions in section “Non-GAAP measures” for additional details.


INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]

As at09-30-202312-31-2022
ASSETS  
Current  
Cash and cash equivalents77,41871,679
Marketable securities65,04085,826
Trade receivables82,22294,890
Other receivables17,78812,930
Inventories112,44792,489
Prepaids and deposits2,5671,704
Other current financial assets40,48733,716
Income taxes receivable3,3272,385
Total current assets401,296395,619
   
Marketable securities11,35715,169
Prepaids and deposits1,0694,355
Right-of-use assets5,6505,827
Property, plant and equipment14,80516,806
Intangible assets311,201338,780
Goodwill85,88382,274
Other financial assets117,983142,847
Deferred income tax assets17,0749,310
Other long-term receivables44,83143,849
 609,853659,217
Total assets1,011,1491,054,836

 

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]

As at09-30-202312-31-2022
   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Current  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities82,782106,061
Lease liabilities1,8402,578
Other liabilities1,5155,793
Bank loans25,68417,674
Income taxes payable1,8822,274
Other balances payable1,3746,941
Total current liabilities115,077141,321
   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities2202,669
Lease liabilities4,8135,050
Bank loans49,68052,398
Other balances payable21,72123,176
Deferred income tax liabilities4,9734,365
Total liabilities196,484228,979
   
Shareholders’ equity  
Share capital560,500599,055
Warrants117117
Contributed surplus25,62423,664
Accumulated other comprehensive income54,68941,266
Retained earnings173,735161,755
Total shareholders’ equity814,665825,857
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity1,011,1491,054,836


INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]
[Unaudited]

 Three months ended September 30,
 Nine months ended September 30,
 
 2023 2022 2023 2022 
     
Revenues81,500 72,281 254,002 211,908 
Cost of goods sold41,318 41,880 135,565 110,735 
Gross margin40,182 30,401 118,437 101,173 
     
Expenses    
Selling and marketing11,924 13,456 35,463 34,072 
General and administrative11,080 10,416 29,305 29,814 
Research and development4,768 4,220 13,291 10,615 
Amortization of intangible assets11,480 12,243 33,925 34,586 
Impairment of intangible assets 2,080  2,080 
Operating income (loss)930 (12,014)6,453 (9,994)
     
Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost(2,024)(1,096)(6,218)(2,150)
Other interest income(1,031)(1,366)(3,276)(4,219)
Interest expense2,603 1,479 8,398 4,307 
Other income(1,907)(5,860)(2,123)(5,989)
Net (gain) loss on financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss(5,562)5,446 2,346 29,501 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss1,317 (10,787)6,162 (9,105)
Gain on hyperinflation(1,364)(681)(3,000)(1,514)
Income (loss) before income taxes8,898 851 4,164 (20,825)
     
Income tax    
Current1,112 1,204 3,251 2,175 
Deferred(1,802)(1,944)(6,578)(8,296)
Income tax recovery(690)(740)(3,327)(6,121)
Net income (loss) for the period9,588 1,591 7,491 (14,704)
     
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share0.09 0.01 0.07 (0.13)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding    
Basic106,250,793 114,466,484 108,728,924 115,569,933 
Diluted106,511,761 114,597,655 108,958,045 115,569,933 


INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]

 Three months ended September 30,
 Nine months ended September 30,
 
 2023 2022 2023 2022 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Net income (loss) for the period9,588 1,591 7,491 (14,704)
Adjustments reconciling net income to operating cash flows:    
Depreciation and amortization13,698 15,268 38,939 42,427 
Impairment of intangible assets 2,080  2,080 
Net loss (gain) on financial instruments(5,562)5,446 2,346 29,501 
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss3,619 (8,104)1,557 (7,435)
Other operating activities1,058 (1,955)966 (5,058)
 22,401 14,326 51,299 46,811 
Changes in non-cash working capital and other items(7,235)(2,534)(33,303)(8,449)
Cash inflow from operating activities15,166 11,792 17,996 38,362 
     
INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Purchase of marketable securities(52,118)(21,412)(237,668)(80,647)
Proceeds on maturity of marketable securities81,204 21,370 262,372 101,240 
Investment in funds(1,006)(2,847)(1,176)(3,300)
Purchase of intangible assets(60)(74)(7,727)(18,524)
Other investing activities7,736 (333)15,441 3,176 
Cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities35,756 (3,296)31,242 1,945 
     
FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
Repurchase of common shares through Normal Course Issuer Bid(9,833)(4,463)(34,396)(21,385)
Principal repayment of bank loans(2,571)(56)(8,580)(5,447)
Proceeds from bank loans2,706  4,796 422 
Other financing activities(1,541)(1,070)(7,124)(4,319)
Cash outflow from financing activities(11,239)(5,589)(45,304)(30,729)
     
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period39,683 2,907 3,934 9,578 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period37,844 93,119 71,679 85,963 
Net foreign exchange difference(109)5,796 1,805 6,281 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period77,418 101,822 77,418 101,822 
     
Cash and cash equivalents  77,418 101,822 
Marketable securities  76,397 43,320 
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities  153,815 145,142 