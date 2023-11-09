Key Players in India's Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Drive Innovations in Disease Diagnosis, Collaborations, and CRISPR-Based Testing Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Emerging Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Focus on Epidemiology, Application, Technology, Type of Infection, Disease Type, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India emerging infectious disease diagnostics market is set for substantial growth over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. In 2022, the market was estimated to be valued at $339.1 million, and it is expected to reach a remarkable $982.7 million by 2033, demonstrating a notable CAGR of 10.29% during the forecast period.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The India emerging infectious disease diagnostics market is currently in an emerging phase. Recent advancements in diagnostic technologies, especially with the emergence of next-generation sequencing and the increased demand for rapid testing due to events like the COVID-19 pandemic, have contributed to the market's development. Innovations and technologies that offer quicker, more efficient, or cost-effective diagnostic solutions could further propel the market into a growth phase.

Industry Impact

The India emerging infectious disease diagnostics market plays a pivotal role in modern biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, and pathogen research. Its impact on healthcare and public health is significant:

Accurate and Timely Diagnosis: Infectious disease diagnostics enable precise identification of causative agents, leading to timely and appropriate treatment. Early diagnosis improves patient outcomes, reduces morbidity and mortality rates, and curtails the spread of infectious diseases.

Effective Patient Management: Diagnostic tests provide essential information for healthcare providers to guide patient management. They aid in selecting the most effective treatment options, including the appropriate use of antimicrobial therapies and the implementation of infection control measures, resulting in enhanced patient care and healthcare outcomes.

Public Health Surveillance and Outbreak Control: Infectious disease diagnostics are critical for public health surveillance. They identify and monitor infectious agents, aiding in the detection and tracking of disease outbreaks. This data helps public health authorities implement timely interventions such as contact tracing, isolation measures, and targeted vaccination campaigns to control infection spread.

Research and Development: Infectious disease diagnostics drive research and development efforts to enhance existing diagnostic methods and create new technologies. Ongoing advancements in diagnostics contribute to the discovery of novel biomarkers, improved diagnostic accuracy and sensitivity, and the integration of innovative approaches like molecular techniques, biosensors, and artificial intelligence.

Market Segmentation

The India emerging infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into key categories:

By Application:

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

Laboratory Testing Dominates the Market

In FY2022, laboratory testing was the dominant application segment in the India emerging infectious disease diagnostics market. Laboratory testing plays a pivotal role in diagnosing and managing infectious diseases. It involves the analysis of patient samples (blood, urine, sputum, tissue) to detect infectious agents. Microbiological culture, a common technique, isolates and identifies bacteria, fungi, or parasites by incubating patient samples on specific growth media, followed by visualization through microscopy.

By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunodiagnostics

Other Technologies

PCR Leads in Technology

In FY2022, the PCR segment dominated the India emerging infectious disease diagnostics market. PCR is widely used in laboratories worldwide, amplifying DNA for analysis even with minimal nucleic acid. Advancements in molecular biology techniques have led to PCR's applications in disease diagnosis, DNA profiling, precision medicine, and gene expression.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized infectious disease diagnosis by enabling high-throughput pathogen genome analysis. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) provides detailed information on genetic variations, antimicrobial resistance genes, and virulence factors, aiding pathogen identification, outbreak tracking, and evolutionary analysis.

Emerging technologies like digital PCR, INAAT (including LAMP and RPA), and CRISPR offer substantial growth potential.

By Type of Infection:

Bacterial

Viral

Fungal

Other Infections (Parasitic, etc.)

Bacterial and Viral Infections Dominate

Bacterial infectious disease diagnosis identifies bacterial pathogens through various methods. Common bacterial infections include tuberculosis, streptococcal infections, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

Viral infections require diagnostics that detect a wide range of viruses. Examples include influenza, genital herpes, COVID-19, hepatitis, mumps, rubella, gastroenteritis, Zika, and Ebola.

By Disease Type:

Respiratory Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

Neurological Infections

Post-Transplant Infections

Other Infections

Respiratory Infections Lead

The majority of molecular diagnostic companies offer tests for various bacteria and viruses causing respiratory infections. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the development of tests employing conventional and emerging technologies for diseases like influenza, RSV, and SARS-CoV-2.

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Hospitals and Clinics and Diagnostic Laboratories Dominate

Hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest market share in FY2022. They serve as critical centers for patient evaluation and testing. These facilities use both point-of-care testing and laboratory testing for comprehensive analysis, employing various methods, including molecular techniques, serological assays, and culture-based methods.

Recent Developments in the Market

Recent developments include collaborations, acquisitions, and technological innovations among key players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Mylab announced a collaboration on infectious disease test kits in February 2023.

Biotech startup CrisprBits raised $250,000 in pre-seed funding for CRISPR-based tests in February 2023.

The FDA authorized Cepheid's Xpert Mpox test for emergency use in February 2023.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. acquired Curiosity Diagnostics in August 2022 to gain access to PCR ONE, a pathogen detection technology.

Hologic, Inc. completed the acquisition of Mobidiag in June 2021 to expand molecular diagnostics capabilities.

CrisprBits developed India's first CRISPR-based SARS-CoV-2 test with Omicron detection in January 2023.

Mylab Discovery Solutions and AstraGene LLC

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

DANAHER CORPORATION

DiaSorin S.p.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hologic, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $369.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $982.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered India

