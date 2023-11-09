Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Size Set to Double by 2030, Fairfield Market Research Projects US$5 Bn Revenue

London, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market, valued at approximately US$2.5 Bn in 2022, is on track to experience significant growth in the years to come. With an estimated twofold increase by the end of 2030, the market worth will reach US$5 Bn, suggests Fairfield Market Research in a newly released report.

The market for pharmaceutical glass ampoules is all set for a CAGR of 7% during the years of forecast while challenges prevail in form of the volatile raw material availability, and price fluctuations.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$5 Bn CAGR 7% Growth Drivers Rising demand for specialised drug delivery

Rapid packaging innovations Segmentation Product Type (Straight Stem, Open Funnel, Close Funnel, Others)

Capacity (Up to 2 ml, 3 ml - 5 ml, 6 ml - 8 ml, Above 8 ml) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Players Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, SGD Pharma, Nipro Corporation, Bormioli Pharma, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Triveni Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., APG Pharma Packaging, RadiciGroup, Tubi Glass, Inc., Pacific Vial Manufacturing, Inc., Pampac Machines Pvt. Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc.

Key Research Insights

One of the market's notable trends is the dominance of open funnel product types as these ampoules offer easy and controlled filling of liquid medications, reducing contamination risks and ensuring precise dosage.

The 3 ml to 5 ml capacity range remains in high demand, aligning with the most common dosage requirements for various pharmaceutical products.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Open Funnel Ampoules Prominent

Open funnel product types continue to dominate the market due to their user-friendly and versatile design. They are easy to fill with medications, offering convenience, accuracy, and reduced risk of contamination during the filling process.

Open funnel ampoules are suitable for a wide range of drug formulations, including liquid and lyophilised products, making them highly adaptable to various pharmaceutical applications.

Straight Stem Ampoules Soar in Popularity

The straight stem product type is experiencing the fastest CAGR in the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market due to its suitability for modern pharmaceutical trends.

These ampoules offer enhanced compatibility with automated filling and sealing processes, increasing production efficiency, and reducing the risk of contamination.

The robust design of these ampoules ensures secure containment of sensitive drug formulations, aligning with the industry's increasing automation and precision requirements.

The 3-ml-5ml Range Wins Preference

In terms of capacity, the 3 ml to 5 ml range is the most preferred due to its versatility and widespread use.

This range is ideal for packaging a wide range of pharmaceutical formulations, including vaccines, injectable medications, and diagnostics. It strikes a balance between accommodating an adequate volume of medicine while remaining compact and easy to handle.

The 6 ml to 8 ml capacity segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for specialised drug formulations.

These ampoules are well-suited for packaging biologics, complex medications, and vaccines that require slightly larger volumes, catering to the pharmaceutical industry's advancing needs for precision dosing and specialised treatments.

Key Report Highlights

North America remains the leader in the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market, primarily due to its well-established pharmaceutical industry, stringent quality standards, and high demand for reliable and safe drug packaging.

Market growth in Asia Pacific is driven by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing population. The region's increasing focus on pharmaceutical production and export is also responsible.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America’s Leadership Intact

North America's leadership in the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market can be attributed to several factors. The region boasts a well-established pharmaceutical industry known for its robust R&D activity, leading to a consistent demand for high-quality glass ampoules for drug packaging.

Additionally, North America has stringent regulatory standards and quality requirements for pharmaceutical packaging, driving the adoption of premium glass ampoules.

The presence of major pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organisations also contributes to market growth here. Moreover, North America's proactive approach to sustainability and environmental concerns aligns with the recyclable and eco-friendly nature of glass packaging, further boosting its popularity.

Markets in Asia Pacific Develop at the Fastest Pace

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market.

Several factors contribute to this rapid expansion, including increased pharmaceutical production and consumption driven by growing populations, improved healthcare access, and rising demand for vaccination and freeze-dried formulations.

The region's expanding middle-class population and growing awareness of healthcare and safety standards also play a role in driving the preference for high-quality glass packaging.

Furthermore, the cost-effective manufacturing capabilities in Asia Pacific make it an attractive destination for pharmaceutical companies, further fueling market growth.

Key Competitors Steering Global Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Industry’s Landscape

Some of the leading players in the electric two-wheeler space include SGD Pharma, Schott AG, Nipro Corporation, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., APG Pharma Packaging, Tubi Glass, Inc., Pacific Vial Manufacturing, Inc., and Toray Industries, Inc.

