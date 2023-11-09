Transforming Pharma Sales: Training Course Equips Professionals with Advanced Influence and Relationship Building Skills (January 15-16, 2024)

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consultative Selling for Pharma Professionals Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Organisations need to work harder than ever to compete for business. The sales team needs to evolve with sales executives acting as advisers, catalysts, change agents and informal leaders.

It's about exerting influence appropriately to inspire confidence and achieve a level of integrity and trust with clients.

To get to this point, sales team members need to learn how to help their clients to identify new solutions and discover new methodologies that will help them meet their practice and patient goals.

In this essential two-day training course, Robert Hersowitz will take participants through a four-step process guaranteed to foster influence and encourage a deeper level of commitment from clients.

By attending this workshop you will learn:

How to develop successful influence strategies with clients using the Four Phase Influence Model which transcends cultural and functional boundaries

which transcends cultural and functional boundaries Techniques for building trust and establishing rapport with others

Assessment techniques for understanding and 'reading' clients and potential clients

Methods for setting up achievement-oriented networking sessions with individuals and groups

How to create impact and keep people interested

The best ways to present information to clients (individuals and groups)

Informal 'negotiation' skills which conform to the behavioural 'styles' of those being influenced

A variety of behavioural strategies for dealing with different types of 'difficult people

Methods of influence which set boundaries, finalise and clarify agreements

Influence tactics that inspire confidence without dominating or bullying others

Who Should Attend:

Newly appointed sales people and sales executives as well as sales team members who are seeking to transform their approach from transactional to value based selling.

Agenda:

Introduction

Understanding the changing role of the pharma sales executive in today's business environment

Understanding the key differences between transactional selling and consultative selling

Past trends and why these are less successful

Identifying the obstacles and challenges faced by sales teams and executives in today's pharma organizations

Exploring the nature of consultant/client relationships

Understanding how and why influencing strategies have changed - shifting the focus from selling the product to selling the solution

Preparing the ground

Researching your prospect (personal profile and professional background)

Using digital tools and social media to find out more about the prospect and his/her work and potential needs (holistic approach)

Identifying the potential enablers and disablers

The Four Phase Influence Model

Phase One: Engaging, Bonding, Lobbying, Affiliating (Networking)

Phase Two: Factualising, Rationalising, Structuring

Phase Three: Modelling, Conceptualizing, Consulting and Intriguing

Phase Four: Analysing, Legitimising, Testing, Controlling, Prescribing and Transacting

Assessment Tactics

Understanding the Human Mindset

Calibrating, mirroring and leading strategies as part of the Influence process

Understanding diversity and cultural distinctions

Constructing a 'diversity map' as a tool for influence

Applying the Theory (moving through the phases)

First contact - a behavioural guide to establishing rapport upwards, downwards and sideways

Controlling the interaction - managing time and place without domination

Consultation - maintaining involvement - using questions, reflecting and listening skills

Alternative ways to connect with prospects

How to avoid the hospital/clinic hallway 4 minute pitch

Presenting information with impact and creativity

Mapping and defining the agreement - process, milestones, targets and results

Measuring and evaluating results

Influence in practice

Case studies - role playing and problem solving

Dealing with Difficult Situations

Avoiding negative influence - ACID - Abdication, Coercion, Intimidation and Deception

Getting past the Procurement Department

Informal negotiation skills

Working with assertiveness - avoiding aggression and passivity

Using Non-Verbal Communication as a positive means of influencing others' behaviour

Self Evaluation and Planning for Improvement

Understanding one's own profile - how other's (the client) see us (mindset, management style etc.)

Setting goals for modification and change

Developing a 'self improvement' plan

Identifying specific skills and competencies (self audit)

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gyz5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.