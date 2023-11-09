Global Military Robots Market Revenue to Reach USD 20.64 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting 7.78% CAGR, Driven by Advancements in Robotic Technology, Projects Kings Research

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Military Robots Market was valued at USD 11.45 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.78% from 2023 to 2030. The rising use of robots for mine countermeasures as well as the increased use of robots in areas affected by Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats are major factors driving industry growth. Additionally, the growing employment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in dangerous missions is contributing to the growing product demand.
A robot designed for military applications, whether autonomous or remotely controlled, is commonly known as a military robot. These versatile machines find applications in a range of roles, from combat and transportation to search and rescue and surveillance. Equipped with sensors, cameras, weapons, and specialized tools, they are tailored to fulfill specific mission requirements. Besides aiding military endeavors, these robots contribute to minimizing civilian risks as they adapt and advance with emerging technologies and purposes, bolstering their capabilities in addressing security challenges.
Trending Now: U.S. Army Plans to Modernize its Forces by Incorporating Robots
In October 2023, the US Army force announced its plan to modernize its forces with robots and AI.
The army is increasingly relying on robots to perform dangerous and repetitive tasks on the battlefield. This will allow soldiers to focus on more strategic and complex missions.
The army is also developing new AI technologies to help soldiers make better decisions faster. This includes AI-powered systems that can analyze large amounts of data and provide real-time insights to commanders.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies in the global military robots market are prioritizing several business strategies, including forming partnerships, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, innovating their product offerings, and entering into joint ventures. These efforts aim to broaden their product range and grow their market presence across various regions.
Major participants profiled in the global military robots market include:
- Boston Dynamics
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Thales
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- QinetiQ
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- BAE Systems
The global Military Robots Market is segmented as:
By Platform
- Land Robots
- Marine Robots
- Airborne Robots
Increasing Emphasis on Developing New Marine Robotic Technologies to Bolster Military Robots Market Growth
Based on platform, the marine robots segment is projected to experience the fastest growth to be worth USD 4.10 billion in 2030. The increasing emphasis on developing new robotic technologies by armed forces to gain a strategic and tactical advantage over adversaries is anticipated to drive market growth. Defense organizations are investing in automated underwater systems that can intelligently perform various tasks, including anti-submarine warfare, detecting underwater mines, and safeguarding ships in ports. These initiatives are expected to drive segment growth.
By Application
- Combat Support
- Mine Clearance
- Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
- Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
- Others
Growing Use of Military Robots in ISR Missions to Boost Product Demand
In terms of application, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth, depicting a CAGR of 8.37% through 2030. Military robots are playing a crucial role in ISR missions by providing real-time situational awareness to military personnel. The demand for military robots in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications is projected to rise further due to the surging requirement for advanced unmanned systems that can effectively support military operations while minimizing risks to personnel.
Advancements in Military Robots Technology to Propel Market Progress
The military robots market is experiencing significant growth due to ongoing technological advancements. Sophisticated sensors, artificial intelligence, and autonomous functions have made military robots more intelligent and versatile, enabling them to perform a wide range of tasks. Additionally, the increased need for better situational awareness and improved soldier safety has led to the adoption of these robots in missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, bomb disposal, and combat operations. By utilizing military robots, the risk faced by humans in potentially hazardous situations can be greatly reduced.
North America to Witness Notable Expansion Due to Advancements in Robotic Technology
The North America military robots market is poised to achieve accelerated growth, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 5.65% over 2023-2030. The regional market growth is driven by substantial advancements in robotics technology, revolutionizing various aspects of military operations. Drones, for instance, have greatly enhanced situational awareness, facilitating informed decision-making and rapid responses to emerging threats. These robotic systems play a crucial role in safeguarding both military personnel and civilians from threats such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosives.
Moreover, North American countries have developed and deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for a variety of military applications. UGVs are purpose-built to operate in challenging terrains and undertake missions such as surveillance, logistical support, and combat support. They are adept at navigating rugged landscapes, urban environments, and hazardous zones, providing invaluable assistance to military operations. The growing integration of UGVs in military operations has elevated the effectiveness and efficiency of ground forces, thereby boosting market growth.
