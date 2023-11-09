Global Semiconductor Gallium Oxide Market to Reach USD 196.23 Mn by 2030, Recording a Staggering 51.75% CAGR, as Global Demand for Consumer Electronics Increases, States Kings Research

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent report released by Kings Research, the Global Semiconductor Gallium Oxide Market size was recorded at USD 7.57 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 196.23 Mn by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 51.75% through the forecast period of 2023-2030. The increasing proliferation of the semiconductor industry and the rising demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, LED lamps, and computers, are contributing significantly to the market growth.

In power conversion devices, gallium oxide (Ga2O3) can be replaced or substituted for gallium nitride (GaN). Due to the structural flaws that might affect device performance in bulk gallium nitride and even GaN thin films, gallium oxide has a considerable advantage over GaN in this regard. Gallium oxide additionally allows greater efficiency due to its capacity for higher voltage operation. Given its increased voltage capacity, it is an ideal choice for a variety of applications, including gas sensors and electric trains. These applications include electric vehicles, where higher voltage transistor performance is required for inverters or converters, as well as electric trains, which need extremely powerful devices.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the global semiconductor gallium oxide market are predominantly directing their efforts toward product innovation as a strategic approach to expand their customer reach. For instance, Huawei introduced a new 600kW supercharging station in March 2023 in Bantian Street, Shenzhen, designed specifically for AITO. The charging station, named FusionCharge DC Supercharging Terminal, is manufactured by Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd. The charging pile uses liquid cooling to maintain peak performance while producing voltages between 200 and 1000 volts, with up to 600A of output current, and up to 600 kW of output power.

Leading businesses in the global semiconductor gallium oxide market are:

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Saint-Gobain

Super Conductor Materials Inc.

Vital Materials Co., Limited.

Absco Limited

Novel Crystal Technology, Inc.

Hebei Suoyi New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

AIXTRON

NEO

FLOSFIA Inc.

Trending Now: Mitsubishi Electric Buys Stake in Novel Crystal Technology to Accelerate Development of Gallium-oxide Power Semiconductors

Japanese company Novel Crystal Technology, Inc., which specializes in gallium-oxide wafers, received funding from Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in July 2023. Mitsubishi Electric's quest for effective power semiconductors that save energy is facilitated by this technology.

Through larger breakdown voltages and reduced power dissipation as compared to conventional silicon and silicon carbide semiconductors, this collaboration seeks to improve energy efficiency and performance. Mitsubishi Electric intends to utilize its design experience coupled with Novel Crystal Technology's production capabilities to expedite the development of superior gallium-oxide power semiconductors.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Power & High Voltage Devices

Electroluminescent Devices

Gas Sensors

Others

Use of Gallium Oxide in Several Power & High Voltage Devices to Boost Product Demand

Based on type, the power & high voltage devices segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period, accruing a valuation of USD 102.83 million by 2030. Numerous high-voltage and power devices use gallium oxide, which, due to its higher breakdown voltage capabilities, outperforms conventional silicon and silicon carbide devices. This improves the efficiency of the devices, such as Schottky diodes and High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs), which leads to better performance. Overall, the several advantages offered by power & high voltage devices are expected to support the segment’s growth.

By Technology

Molecular Beam Epitaxy

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Chemical Synthesis

Thermal Vaporization and Sublimation

Others

Gallium Oxide to Use Extensively as a Dopant Source in Molecular Beam Epitaxy Process

Based on technology, the molecular beam epitaxy segment is likely to lead the global semiconductor gallium oxide market and grow at a robust CAGR of 51.93% from 2023 to 2030. In the field of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), gallium oxide is a crucial component with a wide range of applications. Gallium oxide is used as a dopant source in the MBE process, which aids in the development of superior epitaxial films. The quantity of gallium oxide required for a deposition procedure depends on the size of the substrate being utilized. Optoelectronic devices including blue and green light-emitting diodes, lasers, and photodetectors are produced using gallium oxide in MBE.

Gallium Oxide Technology to Facilitate Demand for Innovative Power Electronics in Energy Applications

Power electronics are crucial for many energy-related operations, including transmission, storage, and others. The ability of gallium oxide (Ga2O3) to improve device performance while lowering production costs propels market growth as a promising semiconductor material. Ga2O3 technology is anticipated to increase demand for cutting-edge power electronics, resulting in effective and affordable products.

Surging Need for Electronic Devices in APAC to Fuel Demand for Semiconductor Gallium Oxide

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for semiconductor gallium oxide in the forthcoming years, accounting for a valuation of USD 95.36 million by 2030. In the regional market, gallium oxide has emerged as the preferred choice, driven by a growing demand for electronic devices, particularly in the fields of power electronics and optoelectronics. With a thriving consumer electronics sector, the region is fostering increased demand for high-performance semiconductors.

Furthermore, the region is home to a robust semiconductor industry that prioritizes extensive research and development, establishing it as a gallium oxide technology frontrunner.

