Recludix Pharma to Present at Two Investor Conferences in November

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a leader in platform approaches to discover inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease and cancer, today announced that Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., chief executive officer of Recludix, will present at two investor conferences in November.



Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY Presentation on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 9:10 – 9:40 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler 35 th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY Presentation on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 3:10 – 3:30 p.m. ET

To access available live and archived webcasts, visit the News & Events page of the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com/news-events. The archived webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Recludix

Recludix is a leader in developing platform approaches to discover potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders and founding scientific team members of Seagen and Blueprint Medicines. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors. Recludix’s most advanced programs are focused on STAT (signal transducer and activator of transcription) proteins where abnormal activation is found in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease, as well as numerous cancer types, such as multiple leukemias and lymphomas. The company has a strategic partnership with Sanofi for the development and commercialization of a STAT6 inhibitor. Recludix is also advancing STAT3 inhibitors for Th17-mediated I&I diseases and oncology indications, as well as additional programs. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

