PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV and PETVW), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for animals, will report financial results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.



Attendees of the live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can register and access the webcast on PetVivo’s Investor Relations website at:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=13014345-4054-48e0-b0d9-f0b4 2 5d9e51c

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call. Participants can also access the call using the dial-in details below.

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m CT (5:00 pm ET)

Dial-in number: +1 669 444 9171

Conference ID: 88693059825

Passcode: 802278

Disclosure Information

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ .

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

