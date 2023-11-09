ConnectWise Announces WISE Awards Winners at IT Nation Connect 2023 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today announced the winners of its second annual WISE Awards at IT Nation Connect in Orlando, Florida.



The WISE Awards program was launched in 2022 to recognize partners who have used ConnectWise software, services and community, and have achieved their most ambitious vision of success. The program also seeks to recognize those who seek to make a difference and empower others in the broader industry or their local community.

This year’s winners were recognized in the following categories:

Business Management Partners of the Year

Unified Monitoring & Management Partners of the Year

Cybersecurity Partners of the Year

All-In Partner of the Year

Ecosystem Partner of the Year

IT Nation Partner of the Year

Partner Referral Award

Community Giveback Award

“We are so excited to see another round of excellent candidates go through our WISE Awards program, and even more so to witness the success of each winner,” said ConnectWise CEO, Jason Magee. “These partners inspire us to continue innovating on their behalf so they can reach their full potential. We want to congratulate all winners and participants and look forward to highlighting more partners as this program continues to grow.”

To learn more about the WISE Awards, including winners’ package details and participation and nomination criteria, visit the WISE Awards webpage.

