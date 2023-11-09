Tingo Group to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on Tuesday November 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) (“Tingo” or the “Company”), a profitable multi-national fintech, agri-fintech, food processing and commodity trading company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday November 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to present its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provide a business update. A press release detailing the results will be issued prior to the call.



A presentation will accompany the conference call, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

The conference call will be followed by a question-and-answer period. Questions will be accepted leading up to the call and can be submitted via email to TIO@mzgroup.us.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Dial-in: 1-844-826-3035 International Dial-in: 1-412-317-5195 Conference Code: 10184362 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1639550&tp_key=34a5261e17

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through January 14, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 10184362. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the company’s investor relations section here.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIO) is a global Fintech, Agri-Fintech, food processing and commodity trading group of companies with operations in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Tingo Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, Tingo Mobile, is a leading Agri-Fintech company operating in Africa, with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, including a ‘device as a service’ smartphone and a value-added service platform, the cornerstone of which is the Nwassa ‘seed-to-sale’ marketplace platform, as well as insurance, micro-finance, and mobile phone and data top-up. Tingo Group’s other Tingo business verticals include: TingoPay, a SuperApp in partnership with Visa, offering a wide range of B2C and B2B services including payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, groundnut oil, nut products, wheat, millet and maize; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business based out of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center. In addition to its Tingo business verticals, Tingo Group also holds and operates an insurance brokerage platform business in China; and Magpie Securities, a regulated finance services Fintech business operating out of Hong Kong and Singapore, which, as relatively small businesses within the Company, are currently in the process of being reviewed and re-positioned. For more information visit tingogroup.com.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management and the Company’s board of director’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by the Company and: (i) the results of the independent review; (ii) the risk of restatement of the Company’s previously reported financial statements or the identification of one or more material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting; (iii) costs relating to the independent review, which are likely to be material; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company, including as may result from the independent review and (v) the ability to meet stock exchange continued listing standards. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

949-491-8235

TIO@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us