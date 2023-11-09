Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET (Fireside Chat)

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Thursday November 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET (Fireside Chat)

A live webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website for 90 days following each presentation.

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule in development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and pociredir (formerly known as FTX-6058), a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin and in development for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and other hemoglobinopathies. Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

