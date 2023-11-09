Jasper Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) in mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), as well as lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimens, today announced results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided a business update.



“The third quarter was a highly productive period for Jasper, punctuated in October by the announcement of FDA clearance of our investigational new drug (IND) application for a Phase 1b/2a clinical study evaluating subcutaneous briquilimab in the treatment of CSU,” said Ronald Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jasper. “This is a significant milestone for the Company, representing our first step in the clinical development of briquilimab in mast cell driven diseases, and we look forward to dosing the first patient in our CSU study later this year. We also continued to strengthen our board of directors and senior leadership team with multiple key additions during the period. With a strong balance sheet, experienced team and robust development plans, we believe we are well-positioned to advance our briquilimab programs across a range of indications going forward.”

Recent Developments and Highlights

Jasper obtained IND clearance for initiation of a Phase 1b/2a study of subcutaneous briquilimab in CSU. The study is a dose escalation trial evaluating repeat doses of subcutaneous briquilimab in adult CSU patients who remain symptomatic after treatment with, or who cannot tolerate, omalizumab, and is expected to enroll approximately 40 patients across 6 cohorts at sites in the US and EU. Jasper expects to enroll the first patient by the end of 2023 and to report interim data on multiple cohorts by mid-2024.



Jasper hosted a key opinion leader webinar on the potential of briquilimab as a therapeutic in chronic urticaria, as well as the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients suffering from CSU. A replay of the webinar is available at this link.



New positive data from a Stanford sponsored Phase 1/2 study of briquilimab conditioning in patients with Fanconi Anemia was presented at the 2023 Fanconi Anemia Research Fund Scientific Symposium. Briquilimab was well-tolerated without any complications and all three Fanconi Anemia patients treated in the study achieved full donor engraftment as well as full blood count recovery. Stanford has expanded the study into Phase 2a.



Jasper continued to strengthen the organization with the appointment of Thomas Wiggans as Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Herb Cross as Chief Financial Officer.



Q3 2023 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, totaled $103.9 million.



Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $14.8 million, including stock-based compensation expenses of $0.4 million.



General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, were $4.5 million, including stock-based compensation expenses of $1.0 million.

Jasper reported a net loss of $17.5 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.16, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.



About Briquilimab

Briquilimab (formerly JSP191) is a targeted aglycosylated monoclonal antibody that blocks stem cell factor from binding to the cell-surface receptor c-Kit, also known as CD117, thereby inhibiting signaling through the receptor. This inhibition disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to the depletion of the mast cells via apoptosis which removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response in mast cell driven disease such as chronic urticaria. Jasper intends to start clinical studies of briquilimab as a primary treatment in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria as well as in Chronic Inducible Urticaria. Briquilimab is also currently in clinical studies as a treatment for patients with Low to Intermediate Risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and as a conditioning agent for cell and gene therapies for rare diseases. To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in more than 145 dosed participants and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MDS, Fanconi anemia (FA), and sickle cell disease (SCD).

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing briquilimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting c-Kit (CD117) as a therapeutic for chronic mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic urticaria and lower to intermediate risk MDS and as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as SCD, FA and SCID. To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in more than 145 dosed participants and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in SCID, AML, MDS, FA, and SCD. For more information, please visit us at www.jaspertherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

JASPER THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses Research and development(1) $ 14,848 $ 9,022 $ 37,950 $ 25,345 General and administrative(1) 4,514 3,686 13,186 12,104 Total operating expenses 19,362 12,708 51,136 37,449 Loss from operations (19,362 ) (12,708 ) (51,136 ) (37,449 ) Interest income 1,433 259 3,965 353 Change in fair value of earnout liability 334 422 (10 ) 5,640 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability — 155 (575 ) 7,050 Other income (expense), net 51 9 (128 ) (68 ) Total other income, net 1,818 845 3,252 12,975 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (17,544 ) $ (11,863 ) $ (47,884 ) $ (24,474 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 109,720,741 36,565,650 102,351,140 36,425,000 (1) Amounts include non-cash stock based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development $ 381 $ 169 $ 1,340 $ 976 General and administrative 1,014 475 2,713 1,511 Total $ 1,395 $ 644 $ 4,053 $ 2,487



