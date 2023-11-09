Xactly Earns Three 2023 Best of Awards From TrustRadius

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, today announced that TrustRadius, the credible technology decisioning platform, has recognized Xactly Incent as a 2023 Best of Awards winner. Xactly Incent is the only vendor to win first place in the ‘Best Feature Set’, ‘Best Pricing’ and ‘Best Relationship’ categories.



With over 341 verified reviews, Xactly Incent is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the Sales Performance Management software category. "Xactly Incent has accomplished a remarkable feat, securing first place in all three awards in the Sales Performance Management category," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Xactly Incent's achievement is rooted entirely in customer feedback. Customers express their satisfaction with the feature set, confirm that the product lives up to sales and marketing promises, and provides excellent value for the price."

Hear from verified users on how much they value Xactly Incent, including:

“This feature totally simplifies the task of having to provide Finance with our monthly results to tie out payments and forecast accruals. I still haven't seen or used a tool that compares to the user experience that Xactly Incent provides to the Sales Force.” - Commissions Analyst

“I love the flexibility that Xactly provides! We are able to seamlessly automate multiple plans and calculations to ensure everyone is paid as outlined in their plan docs.” - Manager in Finance and Accounting

“Xactly Incent is the best tool I've used for reviewing current and historic incentive compensation data. The dashboards and UI are attractive and easy to navigate, and it's fully integrated with Salesforce. Awesome platform, great functions, and makes it a breeze to navigate my commissions.” - Business Performance Advisor



Every product listed on TrustRadius has the opportunity to qualify for a TrustRadius Best of Award in all three categories, and all data is collected from verified customer reviews. The Best Value and Best Feature Set awards are based on the highest percentage of respondents who gave high ratings to the product’s feature set and value for the price. The Best Relationship award is earned by measuring collective data from reviewer insights for "Would Buy Again," "Implementation Expectations," and "Sales and Marketing Promises."

“This triple award win for Xactly Incent reinforces the commitment and value Xactly provides its customers,” said Arnab Mishra, Chief Operating Officer at Xactly. “The positive recognition from customers, coupled with our recent innovations such as the launch of Xactly Next-Gen Calculation Engine, Xactly Extend, and Advanced Pipeline Analytics, ensures that our customers are positioned for accelerated growth in 2024.”

Learn more about Xactly Incent and see how you can leverage SPM to drive better revenue performance.

About Xactly:

Xactly was founded by a sales leader, for salespeople everywhere. Xactly’s AI-powered Intelligent Revenue Platform gives Revenue Operations and Finance teams the data and tools they need to plan with agility, motivate with intention and predict with conviction. We are on a mission to transform the sales industry with AI to power reps and leaders to deliver results regardless of circumstances. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in intelligent revenue, follow us on LinkedIn, and visit https://www.xactlycorp.com .

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.