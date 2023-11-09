Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Size, Market Share, Data Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2030 | Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market value is estimated at US$ 6.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Hepatitis B vaccine (recombinant) is a vaccination used to protect against hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. It contains a little, harmless portion of the HBV virus (called a recombinant surface antigen) that stimulates the immune system to create antibodies against the virus.

Hepatitis B is a dangerous and sometimes fatal viral infection of the liver. The most effective method of preventing hepatitis B infections is vaccination. As global awareness of the disease and its prevention techniques grows, so does the need for hepatitis B vaccines.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2022. Owing to the large volume of product sales to the hospitals.

On the basis of application, new born/children segment is anticipated to dominate the global market as the first vaccination dose administered before the discharge of newborns from hospitals.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 9.5 billion Growth Rate 5.6% Dominant Segment Hospitals Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Global immunization programs

Government initiatives and funding

Increased awareness Companies Profiled Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

Dynavax Technologies Corp

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

KM Biologics (Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.)

LG Chem Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market include.

In January 2021, Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Vir Biotechnology Inc cooperated to create a new combination medication for treating individuals infected with the hepatitis B virus. The primary goal of this collaboration is to explore various potential treatment combinations for the development of a new hepatitis B vaccine.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market growth include Bharat Biotech International Ltd., CSL Ltd., Dynavax Technologies Corp, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, KM Biologics (Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.), LG Chem Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market based on type, application, distribution channel and region

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type

10mcg/ml

10mcg/0.5ml

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application

Newborn/Children

Adult

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Government Supplies

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market US Canada Latin America Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) Report:

What will be the market value of the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market?

What are the market drivers of the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market?

What are the key trends in the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market?

Which is the leading region in the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant) market?

