Global Human African Trypanosomiasis (Sleeping Sickness) Market Research Report 2023: Epidemiology, Geographical Markets, and Market Trends 2020-2028

The "Sleeping Sickness - Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Human African trypanosomiasis (HAT) is still a problem in many sub-Saharan African nations, especially in areas with poor infrastructure and resources for treatment. Although the disease has been somewhat controlled, work still needs to be done to completely eradicate it, and vigilante measures must be taken to avoid a comeback.

The funding from governments, NGOs and pharmaceutical firms for HAT research and development is increasing. Improved diagnostic equipment, therapies, and preventative measures are likely to be the outcome of this.



The tsetse fly spreads this disease in humans by biting and feeding on blood. The Diptera order contains the Glossina vector. Because Glossina are viviparous, both the male and the female can transmit disease. The transmission of parasites is carried out by numerous subgenus flies, including G. palpalis palpalis, G. p. gambiensis, and G. morsitans, which transmits T. b. rhodesiense.

For these flies to live, specific temperatures and relative humidity ranges of 50% to 80% are required. The Glossina, however, is categorized as a 'bad vector' since the female only produces 10 larvae in her lifetime and because it loses parasites at every blood feeding.



The symptoms of T. b. gambiense and T. b. rhodesiense are frequently the same, although their frequency, severity, and kinetic appearance vary. HAT clinically develops in two stages. In fact, T. b. rhodesiense can result in patient mortality within six months, but T. b. gambiense patients can survive for more than 10 years.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global sleeping sickness market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on diagnosis type, treatment modality, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, upcoming technologies, future prospects, and regulatory scenarios; and the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the market

Discussion of the importance of ESG in sleeping sickness market, including consumer attitudes, impact of ESG factors on company performance, and the ESG practices followed

Identification of the major stakeholders, and analysis of their company competitive landscape based on news/developments, company financials, competitive strategies, and operational integration

Company Profiles

Bayer AG

Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

History

Distribution Trends

HAT Causing Parasites

Clinical Features of HAT

Diagnosis of HAT

Antibody Detection

Parasite Detection

Future Perspectives

Population Screening

Chapter 4 Sleeping Sickness by Disease Types

Overview

Trypanosoma Brucei Gambiense

Diagnosis of T. b. Gambiense

Trypanosoma Brucei Rhodesiense

Diagnosis of T. b. Rhodesiense

Chapter 5 Sleeping Sickness by Treatments

Overview

Drugs for HAT Treatment

Product Pipeline

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

