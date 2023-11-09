NETSOL Technologies Announces Two UK-Based Financial Institutions Go Live with NETSOL’s API-Based Calculation Engine Flex

ENCINO Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, today announced that Bibby Financial Services, a UK-based multinational financial services provider supporting more than 8,500 small and medium-sized enterprises across more than 300 industry sectors, and United Trust Bank (“UTB”), a specialist bank that provides a wide range of secured funding facilities to SMEs, property developers and consumers, have subscribed and subsequently gone live with Flex – NETSOL’s instant API and cloud-based calculation engine. Additionally, UTB has subscribed to Dock - a cloud-based parameter storage that smoothly runs all a financial institution’s core lending operations.



Flex and Dock are both a part of NETSOL’s Appex Now marketplace, which was launched as the world’s first marketplace for API-products specifically targeting the global credit, finance and leasing industry.

Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NETSOL, commented, “We’re pleased to be partnering with these two UK-based financial institutions and provide them with API-based solutions to maximize efficiencies across their business. NETSOL is a pioneer in the establishment of the Appex Now marketplace, and the growing number of registrations and subsequent deployments for Flex, our initial marketplace offering, demonstrates efficiency of our instant cloud-based calculation engine. We look forward to working with Bibby Financial Services and UTB, and entering additional partnerships as more institutions see the value of our Appex Now offerings.”

