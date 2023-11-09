Kineta to Present at the 5th Annual Macrophage-Directed Therapies Summit

SEATTLE, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today that it will present at the 5th Annual Macrophage-Directed Therapies Summit, to be held on November 13-15, 2023 in Boston, MA. Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Kineta, will present preclinical data on KVA12123, the company’s VISTA blocking immunotherapy, as well as an overview of the ongoing VISTA-101 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating KVA12123 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.



Presentation Details:

Title: VISTA-101 – A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of KVA12123, an Engineered IgG1 Targeting VISTA, Alone & in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Advanced Solid Tumors

Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D.

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 14 at 9:30 A.M. – 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

About Kineta

Kineta (Nasdaq: KA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients’ lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27. For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com, and follow Kineta on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

