The Healing Company’s Second Release of Chopra Ayurvedic Body Oil Collection Marks Chopra’s Highest Product Sales Day of the Year

New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chopra, a leading integrative health company founded by global well-being pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D. and part of The Healing Company Inc. (OTCQB: HLCO) (“The Healing Company” or the “Company”), is pleased to reintroduce its bestselling Chopra Ayurvedic Body Oil Collection, marking the first of many customer favorites returning from The Healing Company’s vault this month.

Following a limited launch that sold out within weeks of its debut this summer, the return of this collection has been met with resounding customer response. Release day of the Chopra Ayurvedic Body Oil Collection resulted in the company’s highest product sales day of the year and launch communications engaged an audience of more than one million. Nearly a year under The Healing Company’s leadership, this achievement—on the heels of the Swan Hellenic partnership announced last month—sets Chopra up for a strong close to calendar 2023 and signifies the strength of Chopra’s strategy of innovation within high-growth sectors, making it well-positioned as it enters 2024.

“We are pleased that the continued positive reception for the Chopra Ayurvedic Body Oil Collection has set a new company record, and are excited to offer this beloved product to our community once more,” said Simon Belsham, CEO and Co-Founder of The Healing Company. “With heightened consumer interest in the healing powers of Ayurvedic treatments—a $9.2 billion market expanding at a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR)1—we look forward to unveiling more products, content, and experiences in the coming month to meet the evolving needs of our expanding community.”

Formulated by physicians trained in centuries-old Ayurvedic principles, each Chopra Ayurvedic Body Oil was designed with a unique sankalpa—sanskrit for “sacred intention”—to restore the body, balance the mind, and revitalize the spirit. These aromatherapy blends contain distinctive healing properties personalized to each individual’s Dosha—a unique mind-body type—and leave the skin soft, supple, and vibrant, while rejuvenating the mind and body. Additionally, each Chopra Ayurvedic Body Oil includes a complimentary morning and evening self abhyanga—an Ayurvedic daily ritual for longevity—accessible through the Chopra app.

Retailing at $52 each, the Chopra Ayurvedic Body Oil Collection includes:

Ground & Nourish - Warm and nourishing, Ground & Nourish alleviates dryness and contains a sweet blend of ylang-ylang, cedarwood, patchouli, and bergamot to calm a busy mind and soothe an active nervous system. It’s best used as a daily moisturizer, before bed to promote relaxation, or to help calm anxiety. Dosha balancing: Vata



- A cooling Ayurvedic oil, Soothe & Refresh reduces inflammation in the body and contains ylang-ylang, orange, lemon, and geranium to bring peace to an analytical mind. Revive & Rejuvenate - Light and energizing, Revive & Rejuvenate stimulates circulation in the body and contains lavender, orange, lemon, black pepper, and geranium to leave the mind bright and alert. Use it as a daily moisturizer, a morning energy boost, or an antidote to sluggishness. Dosha balancing: Kapha



For those who seek the ultimate harmony, the Chopra Ayurvedic Body Oil Trio ($148) includes a full-size bottle of each Chopra Ayurvedic Body Oil. This trio offers a complete solution to balance the mind-body connection and enrich each of the different dosha blends within us.

“We remain steadfast in our approach to provide science-backed healing products, services, content, and experiences in our mission to bring integrated healing to the world and enhance the quality of life for millions,” added Belsham. “This past quarter, our products, services, and experiences have positively impacted nearly 250,000 people, and our continued investment in new product development will undoubtedly propel our mission even further.”

About Chopra:

Chopra is a leading integrative health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective wellbeing. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, M.D., a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra’s signature programs have been proven to improve overall wellbeing through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. By providing tools, guidance, and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of wellbeing and make a healthy, peaceful, and joyful life accessible to all. Download the Chopra app on iOS and Android.

Chopra is part of The Healing Company (OTCQB: HLCO), a community of powerful brands whose aim is to bring integrated healing to the world.

About The Healing Company:

The Healing Company Inc. was founded with a bold aim: Bring integrated healing to the world. Compelled by the global healthcare crisis and a deep belief in a different way—one which draws on conventional medicine and ancient wisdom, science and nature—the company looks to democratize access to integrated healing methods, while helping the world evolve how it thinks about health and healthcare. To do so, the company is building a community of powerful healing brands, identifying, acquiring, and helping scale the reach and impact of the world’s highest potential healing practices & products.

The Healing Company’s common stock is quoted for trading on the OTCQB under the symbol HLCO, and its investors and advisors include global wellbeing icon Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, renowned investor and psychedelics entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, and Social Chain & Thirdweb founder and Dragons Den member Steven Bartlett. For more information, visit http://www.healingcompany.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financial requirements, business strategy, products and services, potential future financings, acquisition and scaling of future brands and or project and its anticipated financing plans, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company' s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements; foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes in the interest rates on borrowings; hedging activities; changes costs of goods; changes in the investments and expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which The Healing Company operates. There can be no assurance that The Healing Company will achieve the above stated brand acquisitions and scaling of those brands or the closing of any required financing. The reader should refer to the risk disclosures set out in the periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by The Healing Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

