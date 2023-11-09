Global Audience Analytics Market to Reah $10 Billion by 2030: Increase in Social Media Activity and Need to Draw Qualitative Data Analysis Drives Focus onto Audience Analytics

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audience Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Audience Analytics estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Audience Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
- 3DiVi Inc.
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Analyticowl
- Brandchats
- Brandwatch
- Cadreon
- comScore, Inc.
- Crimson Hexagon
- Cxense ASA
- Flytxt
- Google LLC
- IBM Corporation
- Lotame Solutions, Inc.
- NetBase Solutions, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- QUIVIDI SAS
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Sightcorp BV
- Socialbakers
- StoryFit
- Telmar Group Inc.
- Unifi Software Inc.
- Verimatrix, Inc.
- Verto Analytics Inc.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Audience Analytics Market: A Prelude
- Audience Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increase in Social Media Activity and Need to Draw Qualitative Data Analysis Drives Focus onto Audience Analytics
- Social Media Penetration Worldwide: Number of Active Social Media Network Users as % of Total Population by Country for 2019
- Leading Social Networking Apps Worldwide: Percentage Share Mix of Combined Minutes of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in Select Countries
- Popular Social Media Networks in the World: Ranked by Number of Active Users in Millions As of April 2019
- Most Popular Online Platforms in the US: Percentage of American Adults Using Online Platforms or Messaging Apps for Select Social Media Networks
- Most Popular Social Media Platforms: Active Number of Monthly Users in Millions on Social Media Platforms for the Years 2017 and 2018
- With Social Media Witnessing Changes, Marketers Need to Change Strategies to Engage Users
- Audience Analytics Help Service Providers in Improving User Experience
- Monitoring Audience Analytics: Among the Strategies for Businesses to Reach Out to the Right Target Audience
- Audience Analytics Promise to Transform Media and Entertainment Industry
- Improved Customer Intelligence: A Key Advantage of Audience Analytics for Enterprises
- Rising Significance of Digital Signage with Audience Analytics for Smart Cities
- Audience Analytics Critical for Content Creators
- Google Continues to Transform the Audience Analytics Marketplace
- Instagram Analytics Aid in Increasing Followers and Engagement Levels
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Audience Analysis
- Audience Analytics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cc1mu8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment