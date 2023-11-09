Global Audience Analytics Market to Reah $10 Billion by 2030: Increase in Social Media Activity and Need to Draw Qualitative Data Analysis Drives Focus onto Audience Analytics

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audience Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Audience Analytics estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Audience Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

3DiVi Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Analyticowl

Brandchats

Brandwatch

Cadreon

comScore, Inc.

Crimson Hexagon

Cxense ASA

Flytxt

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Lotame Solutions, Inc.

NetBase Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QUIVIDI SAS

SAS Institute, Inc.

Sightcorp BV

Socialbakers

StoryFit

Telmar Group Inc.

Unifi Software Inc.

Verimatrix, Inc.

Verto Analytics Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Audience Analytics Market: A Prelude

Audience Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Social Media Activity and Need to Draw Qualitative Data Analysis Drives Focus onto Audience Analytics

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: Number of Active Social Media Network Users as % of Total Population by Country for 2019

Leading Social Networking Apps Worldwide: Percentage Share Mix of Combined Minutes of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in Select Countries

Popular Social Media Networks in the World: Ranked by Number of Active Users in Millions As of April 2019

Most Popular Online Platforms in the US: Percentage of American Adults Using Online Platforms or Messaging Apps for Select Social Media Networks

Most Popular Social Media Platforms: Active Number of Monthly Users in Millions on Social Media Platforms for the Years 2017 and 2018

With Social Media Witnessing Changes, Marketers Need to Change Strategies to Engage Users

Audience Analytics Help Service Providers in Improving User Experience

Monitoring Audience Analytics: Among the Strategies for Businesses to Reach Out to the Right Target Audience

Audience Analytics Promise to Transform Media and Entertainment Industry

Improved Customer Intelligence: A Key Advantage of Audience Analytics for Enterprises

Rising Significance of Digital Signage with Audience Analytics for Smart Cities

Audience Analytics Critical for Content Creators

Google Continues to Transform the Audience Analytics Marketplace

Instagram Analytics Aid in Increasing Followers and Engagement Levels

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Audience Analysis

Audience Analytics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cc1mu8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment