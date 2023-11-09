Global Flat Glass Coatings Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030: Rising Infrastructure Investments in Emerging Markets to Drive Demand

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Glass Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flat Glass Coatings estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PU segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $525.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.7% CAGR



The Flat Glass Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$525.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$810.6 Million by the year 2030.



What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Flat Glass Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Flat Glass Coatings Market to Witness Steady Growth

Mirror Coatings Constitute the Largest Application for Flat Glass Coatings

Emerging Concentrated Solar thermal Power Market to Drive the Market for Nano Coatings

Polyurethane Coatings - The Largest Type of Flat Glass Coatings

Nano Flat Glass Coatings to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Construction Industry to Drive Opportunities for Flat Glass Coatings Market

Automobile Production Bodes Well for Growth of Flat Glass Coatings

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023

Rising Infrastructure Investments in Emerging Markets to Drive Market Demand for Flat Glass Coatings

Growing Investments in Emerging Markets (As % of GDP): 1990 Vs. 2018

Growing Urbanization Spurs the Demand for Flat Glass Coatings

Rising Solar Power Industry to Bolster the Demand for Flat Glass Coatings

Growing Demand for Green Buildings - One of the Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Green Building Materials by Type: 2012-2022

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



