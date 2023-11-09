Global Bearing Isolators Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Need for Accurate and High-Speed Equipment to Drive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bearing Isolators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bearing Isolators estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metallic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$999.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Metallic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $335.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Bearing Isolators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$335.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$361.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

Advanced Sealing International

Aesseal PLC

Baldor Electric Company

Beacon Gasket & Seals Co.

Elliott Group

Flowserve Corporation

Garlock Sealing Technologies LLC

Inpro/Seal

Isomag Corporation

John Crane

Parker Hannifin Corporation

The Timken Company

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bearing Isolators Market to Register Huge Growth

Metallic Material Type to Register Fastest Growth

In End-User Applications, Oil & Gas to Account for Fastest Growth

Bearing Isolators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Overview of Leading Market Players

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Need for Accurate and High-Speed Equipment to Drive Growth in Bearing Isolators Market

Stringent Regulations in Developed Regions to Support Market Demand

Worldwide Bearing Demand (Billion USD) by Region: 2018E

Increased Need for Accurate and High Speed Equipment, and Stringent Regulations to Bode well for Market growth

Market Players in Bearing Isolators Adopt Strategies to Enhance Operational Life of the Equipment

Introduction of innovative Technologies Support Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3yoli

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment