Pilates Equipment: Enhancing Fitness and Well-being, A Market Poised for Continued Growth – Says Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Pilates Equipment Market value is estimated at US$ 215.3 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Pilates equipment is a term that refers to specialized exercise equipment and gear built for the practice of Pilates, a physical training technique invented by Joseph Pilates in the early twentieth century. Pilates emphasizes flexibility, strength, and body awareness without bulking up. Pilates equipment provides variable amounts of resistance and support, allowing users to complete a variety of exercises.

Pilates has a number of advantages, including improved posture, flexibility, balance, and core strength. As more people become aware of these benefits, more people will want to try Pilates, resulting in an increase in demand for Pilates equipment.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global pilates equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Pilates Equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Pilates Equipment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Pilates Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, commercial segment dominated the market in 2021 with a market share of more than 55% and is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 215.3 million Market Size Forecast US$ 313.4 million Growth Rate 5.5% Dominant Segment Commercial Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Increasing popularity of rehabilitation

Rise of home fitness trends

Modern pilates equipment trends Companies Profiled Bonpilates

Xtend Pilates

GratzPilates

Elina Pilates

Merrithew Corporation

MAD DOGG ATHLETICS

Stamina Products, Inc.

Align-Pilates

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global pilates equipment market include.

In February 2022, ONCAP announced the purchase of majority stake in Merrithew International Inc. in partnership with the Company’s founders, Lindsay and Moira Merrithew. Merrithew is a global leader in mindful movement, serving as one of the world's largest developers, manufacturers, and sellers of pilates equipment, accessories, content, and instruction.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global pilates equipment market growth include Bonpilates, Xtend Pilates, GratzPilates, Elina Pilates, Merrithew Corporation, MAD DOGG ATHLETICS, Stamina Products, Inc., and Align-Pilates, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global pilates equipment market based on type, application and region

Global Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Machines Mats Rings Balls

Global Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Commercial Household

Global Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Pilates Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Pilates Equipment Report:

What will be the market value of the global Pilates Equipment market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Pilates Equipment market?

What are the market drivers of the global Pilates Equipment market?

What are the key trends in the global Pilates Equipment market?

Which is the leading region in the global Pilates Equipment market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Pilates Equipment market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Pilates Equipment market?

