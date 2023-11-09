Global Data Center Rack Server Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $189.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Rack Server - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Rack Server estimated at US$65.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$189.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.6% CAGR and reach US$137.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR



The Data Center Rack Server market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Iron Systems, Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Quanta Computer, Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $65.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $189.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Data Center Rack Server

Outlook Remains Promising for Data Center Rack Server Market

Data Center Rack Server - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Data Center Workloads Widen Opportunities for Rack Server Market

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022

Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Market Prospects

1U Rack Servers: Enabling Data Centers to Incrementally Scale Up Capacity

2U Rack Servers Gain Traction Offering a Good Compromise between Features, Size, and Cost

4U Rack Servers Become the Norm in Compute-Intensive Services

Innovative Strategies Come to Fore in Data Center Server Rack Management

Stiff Competition from Alternative Technologies

Tower Servers

Blade Servers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mx9wt4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment