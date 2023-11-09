Global Heart Pump Devices Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030: Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heart Pump Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Heart Pump Devices estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $596 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR



The Heart Pump Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$596 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 15% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Product Overview

Heart Pump Device: A Prelude

Heart Pump Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases: A Strong Growth Driver

Innovations in Heart Pump Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

