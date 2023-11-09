Lightspeed Launches its Luminaries Series with Concept Boutique Hotel Brand Life House

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE | TSX: LSPD) today announced the launch of its Luminaries thought leadership series. The first episode, shot in Miami, features Life House hotels’ Corporate Head of Food and Beverage, Peter Litvinenko. Powering the world’s best businesses, Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space.



Illuminating conversations with the industry’s best

Lightspeed Luminaries is a video thought leadership series that celebrates the best of the best in business, examining what sets the individuals behind great brands apart from the pack. Covering hospitality, retail and golf, each episode features a visionary Lightspeed customer who’s making waves in their industry, with the aim of sharing their insights and experience with other business owners.

Episode 1: Connecting brand and operations with Life House’s Peter Litvinenko

In episode one of Luminaries , we travel to Little Havana in Miami, Florida to visit Lightspeed customer Life House, which specializes in contextually designed boutique hotels across the United States. Shot throughout their Little Havana location in Miami, Florida, the premier story sees Peter Litvinenko, Head of Food and Beverage, explaining the importance of a symbiotic relationship between operations and marketing.

“Life House’s mission is to make travel accessible to a larger group of people,” notes Litvinenko. “Hotels can be expensive; they tend not to be approachable. People are drawn to Airbnbs or boutique hotels because they are a reflection of the neighborhood’s character. We target this style of property and work with them, adding a level of sophistication with technology. That’s our secret sauce.”

Founded by Rami Zeidan in 2017, Life House takes a personal approach to travel. Each location celebrates the neighbourhood it resides in through the smallest of details. From hiring locally to curating a scent for each location, Life House weaves its story throughout each of its spaces—giving guests a home away from home that makes a lasting impression.

“What Life House has achieved is a model for modern brands,” notes Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet. “They’re making travel accessible, creating spaces that are infused with local charm, and that don’t compromise on providing an elevated experience. Peter’s experience and attention to detail is an important part of that. Lightspeed is proud to be part of their strategy, supporting their impressive growth across the United States.”

“We were looking for a POS partner that could grow with us,” explains Litvinenko. “We looked hard at who had the ability to take on different integrations, work with different partners in our ecosystem and also open up the API to work with our PMS software. What sticks out for me is just how well we've grown together with Lightspeed.”

Lightspeed sets the spark

Celebrating the insights and hard-earned experience of industry titans, Luminaries is a series that speaks its name—delivering inspiration, influence and insights. A resource to other industry leaders, these videos feature the best in the business exploring topics and themes relevant to the challenges facing business owners today. Look out for more from Lightspeed’s Luminaries series coming in 2024. Episode one is now available on YouTube .



About Life House

Life House is a New York & Los Angeles-based, hotel brand, management, and software company. The company is focused on helping small and medium independent hotels reach their potential and operate more reliably through thoughtful branding and technology driven operations, which ultimately results in a better guest experience and hotels that are easier to own and operate. The brand has been awarded several titles in the last year: Conde Nast Traveler’s 2023 HOT List and Travel + Leisure’s 2023 IT List for both Life House, Berkshires and South of Fifth as well as Conde Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards and Architectural Digest’s 2021 AD Design Hotel for Life House Nantucket amongst others. Life House was also named Most Innovative Company in Travel in 2022 by Fast Company.

For more information on Life House, please visit our website: lifehousehotels.com

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed’s one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

