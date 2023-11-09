Global Behavioral Biometrics Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Online Transaction Volumes Elevates Prospects

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Behavioral Biometrics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Behavioral Biometrics estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.6% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $751.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGR



The Behavioral Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$751.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 18.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.



What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Behavioral Biometrics: Market Overview & Outlook

Behavioral Biometrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Safe & Frictionless SCA Enabled by Behavioral Biometrics

Behavioral Biometrics Augment Cyber Security

Increase in Online Transaction Volumes Elevates Prospects

Vital Role in IoT Landscape

Emergence of AI in Behavioral Biometrics

ML Enhances Behavioral Biometrics

Behavioral Biometrics Improves Mobile Payment Mechanism

Behavioral Biometrics Augment Banking Activities

Relevance of Behavioral Biometrics in eHealth & Well-Being

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

