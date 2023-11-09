Atossa Therapeutics Appoints Financial Executive Jonathan Finn to its Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer, today announced that Jonathan Finn, CFA, has been appointed to Atossa’s board of directors, effective November 8, 2023. Mr. Finn has more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry with a focus on early to mid-stage biotech and technology companies.



Mr. Finn currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Vantage Consulting Group, an investment advisory firm. In this role, he directs investment strategy, asset allocation, manager selection and portfolio construction. Mr. Finn is also a Founding Partner of Scientia Ventures, a manager of venture capital funds that invest in companies targeting computational biology and chemistry, the digitization of medicine, digital therapies, and traditional drug development businesses at the cutting edge of the life sciences industry.

“We are pleased to welcome Jon, who has extensive experience working with clinical stage biotechnology companies to accelerate growth and commercialize assets, to our board of directors,” said Steven Quay, MD, PhD, Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Critical data readouts expected next year will advance our ongoing interactions with regulatory authorities and potential partners, which makes this the perfect time to add someone with Jonathan’s background and network to our board.”

Mr. Finn added, “I am excited to join the Atossa Therapeutics board and work with the other directors and members of the leadership team to fully capitalize on the value of (Z)-endoxifen and explore opportunities beyond the current pipeline to deliver additional shareholder value. With four ongoing Phase 2 trials and a strong multi-year cash position, I believe the Company is well positioned to deliver on its vision of fundamentally changing the breast cancer treatment paradigm. I look forward to helping them achieve this important goal.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Finn was a portfolio manager for the Lindner family of mutual funds, serving as co-manager for the Small Cap and Asset Allocation funds. He currently serves as director of Verigraft AB, a regenerative medicine venture, Rose Pharma LLC, a development stage specialty pain company and Solör Bioenergy Holdings AB, a bioenergy business.

About (Z)-Endoxifen

(Z)-endoxifen is the most active metabolite of the FDA approved Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERM), tamoxifen. Studies by others have demonstrated that the therapeutic effects of tamoxifen are driven in a concentration-dependent manner by (Z)-endoxifen. In addition to its potent anti-estrogen effects, (Z)-endoxifen at higher concentrations has been shown to target PKCβ1, a known oncogenic protein.

Atossa is developing a proprietary oral formulation of (Z)-endoxifen that does not require liver metabolism to achieve therapeutic concentrations and is encapsulated to bypass the stomach as acidic conditions in the stomach convert a greater proportion of (Z)-endoxifen to the inactive (E)-endoxifen. Atossa’s (Z)-endoxifen has been shown to be well tolerated in Phase 1 studies and in a small Phase 2 study of women with breast cancer. (Z)-endoxifen is currently being studied in four Phase 2 trials: one in healthy women with measurable breast density, one in women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, and two other studies including the EVANGELINE study in women with ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Atossa’s (Z)-endoxifen is protected by three issued U.S. patents and numerous pending patent applications.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com

Contact

Eric Van Zanten

VP, Investor and Public Relations

610-529-6219

eric.vanzanten@atossainc.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.