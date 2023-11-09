MeMed Further Solidifies Board of Directors Appointing Scott Garrett

MeMed Further Solidifies Board of Directors with Appointment of Scott Garrett

HAIFA, Israel; BOSTON, MA – 9 November, 2023 – MeMed, a leader in host response technologies, today announces the appointment of Scott Garrett to its Board of Directors.

Scott Garrett is currently a Senior Operating Partner at Water Street Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm focused solely on healthcare investments. He has more than 35 years of experience leading global healthcare businesses with emphasis on diagnostics and life sciences. Prior to Water Street, Scott served as chairman, president & CEO of Beckman Coulter, Inc. He led the company through an eight-year period of growth and value creation establishing it as a leader in biomedical testing.

Scott began his career in R&D at Baxter International. He advanced to group vice president and CEO of Baxter’s global diagnostics business and led the buyout of that business in 1994, becoming the CEO of its successor, Dade Behring, Inc. Scott has been an active member of AdvaMed for many years and was the founding chairman of AdvaMedDx, an industry association focused on in vitro diagnostics. He is chairman emeritus of AdvaMedDx and also chairs the Boards of Water Street companies ALCOR Scientific, Pathnostics and Avantik, Inc. Scott serves on two public company Boards: Hologic, Inc. and HCW Biologics.

Mr. Scott Garrett, commented, “I've always shared MeMed's conviction that innovative technology holds the power to enhance lives and elevate patient care. I'm truly enthusiastic about my appointment to MeMed's Board of Directors and eagerly anticipate helping the MeMed team achieve its operational and strategic goals.”

Dr. Eran Eden, CEO of MeMed, noted, “We’re excited to welcome Scott Garrett to our Board and leadership team. His addition marks another significant step in the strategic expansion of our Board, bringing deep experience in the commercialization of leading diagnostic products, company building, and strategic partnerships. I look forward to working with Scott to further our mission and establish MeMed as a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response.”

About MeMed

At MeMed , our mission is to translate the immune system’s complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. By leveraging expertise in host-response profiling and machine-learning algorithms, MeMed is creating a portfolio of tests that address tough clinical dilemmas.

