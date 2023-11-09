Connexa Initiates Beta Testing of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tennis Analytics App for IOS and Android Users Under its Slinger Bag Brand.

App Turns Smart Phones into Invaluable Tool for Improving Players’ Tennis Game; Sophisticated Algorithms Analyze All Styles of Play

Windsor Mills, MD, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:CNXA), the owner of both Slinger Bag and Gameface brands, announces the beta launch of the Slinger Bag analytics app for tennis - powered by Gameface Artificial Intelligence (AI) – simultaneously available for iOS and Android users.

The Slinger App, powered by Gameface, provides an AI sports platform already proven with success in Australian cricket. Slinger’s AI analytics app will provide tennis players and coaches with invaluable insights into the intricacies of their game by extracting and analyzing data from uploaded player or match videos, filmed with a single smart phone or compatible camera.

The Slinger App is currently in beta testing and will eventually be offered on a subscription basis, as part of Slinger’s Sport-as-a-Service vision. The Slinger Bag brand and its innovative ball launcher is already widely known and trusted by millions of tennis players across the globe.

The key attribute of the Slinger App is its patent-pending AI algorithm, created to recognize and analyze core fundamentals in different playing styles and techniques used in today’s modern game. Over the past year, significant testing across all varieties of playing styles, along with input from key tennis coaching minds, identified four universal pillars that comprise common traits on which all players’ games are built, irrespective of style or technique.

These four universal pillars are: Hitting Stability Foundation, Shoulder and Swing Rotation, Weight Transfer Drift and Consistent ball Contact point.

The Slinger App utilizes video-based AI to analyze, measure and report metrics for each critical pillar and provides the player with insights and self-coaching tips in a very simple, yet effective, way. It has been designed to be used both as a stand-alone app or in conjunction with a player using their Slinger Bag Launcher.

Slinger Bag’s vision is to provide each player with regular, meaningful, interesting and actionable insights to improve their game and therefore allow users to derive maximum satisfaction and enjoyment from their time on court. Like any available fitness app, the Slinger App is designed to encourage you to use it regularly to monitor your self-improvement progress.

“We envision our artificial intelligence platform will power the Connexa portfolio of brands and generate significant consumer engagement. The AI platform will drive real-time data and analytics for each of Connexa’s core sport verticals – racquetsports, baseball and cricket. Our leadership in these verticals will be supplemented by licensed strategic partnerships across non-core team sports” commented Mike Ballardie CEO Connexa Sports Technologies.

Ballardie added “Following completion of the Slinger App for tennis the Gameface team will then replicate the Slinger App’s AI analytics platform for both pickleball and padel tennis users and will commence development and testing to support the Slinger Bag Baseball introduction, planned for the second half of 2024. Alongside these developments we plan to commence the process of identifying strategic licensing partners for high-profile, non-core team sports verticals such as basketball, soccer and lacrosse, with the clear objective to become a recognized leader in Sports AI globally”.

Following the launch of the completed Slinger App – that will eventually available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store - each new Slinger Bag user will be required to download the Slinger App in order to view the Slinger Bag Launcher user guide, as well as to access several hundred highly recommended practice and drill videos. This will contribute to significantly increasing the download potential for the Slinger App - well above the already 500,000 strong database of active tennis players held by Connexa.

Jalal Shaik, Managing Director of Australian-based Gameface, said “Gameface initially focused its technology in the cricket vertical, where we built an automated platform to extract various data points from live and archived match footage. The team since has been dedicated to identifying and building performance markers to help tennis players track and improve their game objectively. Following the launch of the Slinger App for tennis, Gameface plans to revisit the cricket vertical to enhance its technology offering, based on the advances made with the tennis AI and aimed at broadening and deepening its reach across the cricket world.

Ballardie concluded saying "The increasing power of mobile devices, combined with the accessibility of affordable cloud computing, has fueled the rapid integration of AI into the sports industry. AI, complemented by existing technologies such as Big Data, IoT, and GPS, is reshaping how we monitor athletes and teams. This AI-driven transformation is providing real-time insights to players, coaches, and managers and through Gameface our AI analytics allows us to quantify data outcomes alongside the kinematic profile of the player.”

In 2022 the global Sports AI market size was recognized as being USD 2.1 Billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.10% from 2023-20301 - providing significant growth in both users and expected recurring revenues.

Please visit https://slingerbag.com/pages/slinger-app to view a video highlighting the key attributes of the Slinger Bag App.

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and Sport-as-a-Service across a range of sport verticals. Connexa’s mission is to reinvent sports through technological innovation driven by an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

