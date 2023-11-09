CAST Imaging now features automated advice for accelerating application modernization and cloud migration

NEW YORK and PARIS, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the software intelligence leader, has announced a new capability in the latest release for CAST Imaging, the first-ever software imaging system: a suite of “Advisors” providing personalized recommendations to help companies accelerate and de-risk application modernization and cloud migration.



“CAST Imaging automatically ‘understands’ how software works, visually mapping the tens of thousands of code elements and all their relationships into a living knowledge base of the software internals, helping architects and developers quickly find what they need,” said CAST Imaging Vice President Luc Perard. “This new capability massively enhances the user experience by providing technologists with guiding beacons as they embark on significant transformations within their applications, like refactoring mainframe applications for AWS, re-platforming Oracle databases to Oracle Cloud, or replacing SQL Server and DB2 with PostgreSQL.”

Screenshot of CAST Imaging’s new Advisor capability



The latest release also enhances the CAST Imaging Explain with AI capability, which provides users with plain English descriptions of what any code or data element does within the overall system context; it now allows choice of AI services between OpenAI or Azure OpenAI.

CAST Imaging supports organizations of all sizes and industries, helping them manage the complexity of their custom-built software. Serving as a reservoir of technical knowledge about an application’s inner workings, CAST Imaging enhances the efficiency of development teams and accelerates application modernization. Learn more at castsoftware.com/imaging.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.

