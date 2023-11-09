AI Code Tools Market worth $12.6 billion by 2028, Growing At a CAGR of 24.0% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI Code Tools Market is projected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2023 to USD 12.6 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

AI Code Tools Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rapid advancements in generative AI revolutionizing software developmen Increased efficiency and productivity with AI code tools Need to assist developers in tackling complex coding tasks Transformative shift in roles of software developers

Restraints:

Presence of inaccuracies and limitations in AI-generated codes Overreliance on AI code tools hinder problem-solving abilities Emergence of prompt engineering in software industry

Opportunities:

Evolution of application development with AI-powered virtual Unlocking innovation through augmented software development (ASD)

List of Key Players in AI Code Tools Market:

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

Salesforce (US)

Meta (US)

OpenAI (US)

Tabnine (Israel)

Replit (US)

Sourcegraph (US)

AI code tools, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, have emerged as a transformative force in the world of software development. These advanced software solutions are designed to enhance developer productivity by automating coding tasks, optimizing workflows, and providing smart code suggestions. Whether it's simplifying code writing, expediting testing, or streamlining deployment, AI code tools are revolutionizing the development process, making it faster, more efficient, and remarkably intuitive. They comprise machine learning algorithms, deep learning frameworks, natural language processing, and more, enabling developers to automate repetitive tasks, detect and rectify errors, predict code patterns, and receive intelligent code recommendations. These tools are not just simplifying the coding process; they're also enhancing the quality of the code, which is vital in the ever-evolving software landscape. AI code tools have become a pivotal component in the toolkit of developers across various industries. They serve as force multipliers, enabling developers to accomplish more in less time and with fewer resources. By automating routine tasks, these tools free developers to focus on the more strategic and creative aspects of their projects, ensuring a higher degree of accuracy and reducing the risk of human errors. The predictive capabilities of AI tools empower developers to anticipate issues and make proactive adjustments, enhancing the overall quality of their output.

In recent years, the influence of artificial intelligence on coding and development has been profound. AI-powered code generators streamline coding processes, automate repetitive tasks, and predict and suggest code snippets. By using generative AI solutions to produce computer code, developers can work more efficiently, regardless of their skill levels. With a simple text prompt describing the desired code functionality, generative AI code development tools can automatically create code, modernize legacy code, and translate code between programming languages. This automation increases developers' productivity and streamlines their workflow by reducing the need to switch contexts and conserving mental energy while identifying coding errors and potential security vulnerabilities. Furthermore, AI code tools have a learning capability that allows them to analyze vast amounts of code data from repositories worldwide. They understand patterns and commonalities in the code, offering suggestions, auto-completing lines or blocks of code, detecting and fixing bugs, and providing recommendations for best coding practices. By infusing AI into the developer toolkit, these tools offer high-quality code recommendations based on user input, which improves efficiency and enhances the overall code quality and maintains best practices.

The global AI code tools market has been segmented by offering, applications, verticals, and regions. The offering segment is categorized into tools and services. Based on the tools segment, the market is further bifurcated by technology and deployment mode. Tools by technology encompass machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and generative AI, catering to diverse coding requirements. Additionally, AI code tools offer flexibility in deployment, available in cloud and on-premises modes, addressing concerns of data sovereignty and accessibility. Services further enhance the AI code tool landscape, spanning professional services such as consulting, training, system integration & implementation, and support & maintenance, along with managed services that offer comprehensive AI system management. These offerings are applicable across various sectors, including Data Science and Machine Learning, Cloud Services and DevOps, Web Development, Mobile App development, Gaming Development, Embedded Systems, and other applications, with each industry benefiting from tailored AI solutions. Furthermore, the verticals include IT/ITeS, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail & eCommerce, Telecommunications, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and other verticals (education, automotive, travel & hospitality, and energy & utilities). Geographically, AI code tools are gaining traction across regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, reflecting the global appeal and adoption of these intelligent coding solutions.

