CareSource names president for Kansas market

Topeka, KS, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource announces the appointment of Chad Moore as president of the Kansas market. Moore will also serve alongside leaders of the CareSource HealthAlliance and compete in the procurement to serve KanCare members.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chad Moore as president of CareSource Kansas,” said Scott Markovich, executive vice president of markets and products for CareSource. “His proven leadership in Kansas, deep health care insight and more than 17 years of experience working with Kansas providers position him perfectly to guide us into KanCare’s future. I'm confident his leadership in the CareSource HealthAlliance will set a national standard in health care.”

Moore transitions to the role after serving as the vice president of network development at CareSource, building out its hospital and provider networks in growth markets and playing a pivotal role in developing innovative value-based arrangements to ensure accessible, high-quality networks for its members. Prior to CareSource, Moore was the vice president and chief network officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City.

"I am honored to be a part of CareSource, a mission-centric company dedicated to transforming health care and improving the lives of individuals and families,” said Moore. “This commitment aligns perfectly with my own values, and I am eager to contribute to the impactful work we do for our members and communities."

Moore also spent 10 years at Children’s Mercy Hospital & Clinics where he served as the senior director of payer relations and operations. In this capacity, he managed contracts with payers and oversaw operations for Children’s Mercy Integrated Care Solutions, the health systems accountable care organization that provides services for thousands of KanCare recipients. In his years at Children’s Mercy, Moore worked closely with Kansas regulators, legislators and key health care stakeholders across the state.

Moore has served on numerous boards including Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center and the Kansas Action for Children, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing public policy initiatives benefiting Kansas children and families. He was a member of the REACH Health care Foundation Board of Directors for six years, serving as its chair of the Program and Policy Committee for two of those years.

Moore holds a Juris Doctorate and Master of Health Administration from Saint Louis University, and earned his Bachelor of Arts from Truman State University. His diverse educational background and extensive industry experience uniquely position him to lead CareSource Kansas into a new era of member-centric, innovative health care solutions.

CareSource has administered one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. since its founding in 1989, now serving over 2.3 million members in multiple states. CareSource offers health insurance including Medicaid, Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

CareSource Kansas was formed to offer programs and products in the state of Kansas. CareSource opened an office in Topeka in 2021 with a vision of bringing a unique member-centric model to Medicaid members enrolled in KanCare. Already, the organization awarded more than $500,000 to community-based organizations combating food insecurity, offering workforce development programming, supporting Kansans who need complex medical care and fighting poverty.

