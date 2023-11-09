Applied Systems Supports Invest in 40th Anniversary Celebration

Chicago, IL, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced its ongoing support of Invest, the insurance industry’s premier classroom-to-career education program, with a $40,000 donation that will go directly to the organization’s first learning management system. Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer of Applied, announced the donation during a keynote presentation at the recent Applied Net 2023 at the ARIA Las Vegas, the world’s largest gathering of independent insurance agents, brokers, insurers, and MGAs. The contribution to Invest, a program administered by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big “I”), coincides with Applied’s 40th anniversary and reflects the company’s continued commitment to investing in the future of the industry.

“Applied’s gift to the Invest program will enable our dedicated team to more effectively equip aspiring young insurance professionals with the insurance education and financial literacy they need to be successful,” said Charles Symington, Big “I” president & CEO. “We are grateful to companies, agents, and volunteers like Applied that ensure the ongoing value of this critical program.”

“Thank you, Applied, for being committed to our mission of educating individuals on insurance and the various careers across our industry, so that we can build an even greater talent pipeline to serve as our future workforce,” said Whitnee Dillard, Invest executive director.

Invest develops future insurance professionals through academic programs, online education and scholarships. In high schools, the program offers students a business curriculum focusing on insurance as well as the dynamics of insurance agencies and companies. At the college level, the program develops students' risk management and financial analysis skills. Invest is solely funded by contributions from insurance agencies, insurers, vendors, organizations and individuals. A longtime Invest advocate, Applied Systems also donates software for use in insurance education courses and has supported Invest with awareness-building media campaigns.

“As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we reflect on Applied’s firsts that have pushed our business and our great industry forward, while looking ahead to the firsts that will foster a vibrant distribution channel and the next generation of insurance professionals,” said Rhodes. “We are excited to further our collaboration with Invest and the Big ‘I’ and support this important mission.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Invest

Founded in 1970, Invest is a 501(c)(3) educational trust that promotes early insurance education to better attract individuals to pursue insurance careers with an emphasis on opportunities within independent agencies. Each year, the program prepares thousands of students in high schools, community colleges and workforce development programs. The program brings insurance to life through the combination of its hands-on curriculum, agency simulations and classroom presentations presented by local insurance industry professionals.

The program benefits from the support of numerous insurance organizations, agencies, brokers and volunteers. For more information, go to www.investprogram.org.

About the Big “I”

Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big “I”) is the nation’s oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice® brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products—from a variety of insurance companies. Web address: www.independentagent.com.