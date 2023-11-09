Alation Announces 2023 Data Radicals Award Winners at revAlation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation, Inc., the data intelligence company, today announced the winners of the 2023 Data Radicals Awards, presented at revAlation, Alation’s global conference series. Leaders at Aware Super, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, GKN Aerospace, Sainsbury’s, and Vattenfall were recognized for transforming their organization’s data landscape and fostering a data culture to drive business outcomes.
The Data Radicals Awards celebrate those leading the charge in driving data culture and consist of three categories: The Data Radical, The Culture Creator, and The Governance Groundbreaker. The prestigious awards, named after Alation’s podcast, “Data Radicals” recognize the companies and individuals leading the charge in transforming their organizations – and the world – with data.
“The Data Radicals Awards represents the visionaries, innovators, and trailblazers who have built a data culture and paved the way to empower a data-driven future,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation. “This year’s winners have transformed their organization’s data landscape with Alation, equipping everyone with the insights they need to be truly data-driven and tackle the most complex business challenges.”
Winners of the 2023 Data Radicals Awards:
The Data Radical – This award is the pinnacle of achievement in the data space, a recognition that sets the standard for excellence in the industry.
- Sainsbury’s (EMEA)
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (US)
- Aware Super (APAC)
The Culture Creator – This award celebrates the customer who most clearly recognizes that connecting people with data starts with a strong data culture.
- Vattenfall
The Governance Groundbreaker – This award recognizes an individual’s exceptional work in data governance.
- GKN Aerospace
Explore Alation's Data Intelligence Platform to foster a data-driven culture for your business success.
About Alation
Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics, cloud transformation, and data governance. More than 500 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in tech and Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™. For more information, visit www.alation.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Lloyd
PR Director
541-490-6115
lauren.lloyd@alation.com