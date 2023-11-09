Alation Announces 2023 Data Radicals Award Winners at revAlation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation, Inc. , the data intelligence company , today announced the winners of the 2023 Data Radicals Awards, presented at revAlation , Alation’s global conference series. Leaders at Aware Super , Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia , GKN Aerospace , Sainsbury’s , and Vattenfall were recognized for transforming their organization’s data landscape and fostering a data culture to drive business outcomes.



The Data Radicals Awards celebrate those leading the charge in driving data culture and consist of three categories: The Data Radical, The Culture Creator, and The Governance Groundbreaker. The prestigious awards, named after Alation’s podcast, “ Data Radicals ” recognize the companies and individuals leading the charge in transforming their organizations – and the world – with data.

“The Data Radicals Awards represents the visionaries, innovators, and trailblazers who have built a data culture and paved the way to empower a data-driven future,” said Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder of Alation. “This year’s winners have transformed their organization’s data landscape with Alation, equipping everyone with the insights they need to be truly data-driven and tackle the most complex business challenges.”

Winners of the 2023 Data Radicals Awards:

The Data Radical – This award is the pinnacle of achievement in the data space, a recognition that sets the standard for excellence in the industry.

Sainsbury’s (EMEA)

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (US)

Aware Super (APAC)



The Culture Creator – This award celebrates the customer who most clearly recognizes that connecting people with data starts with a strong data culture.

Vattenfall



The Governance Groundbreaker – This award recognizes an individual’s exceptional work in data governance .

GKN Aerospace



About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics , cloud transformation , and data governance . More than 500 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in tech and Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™. For more information, visit www.alation.com .