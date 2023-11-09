Global Aircraft Pumps Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030: Move Toward More Electric Aircraft (MEA) Creates Ample Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Pumps: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Aircraft Pumps estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fuel Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hydraulic Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Aircraft Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aircraft Pumps: A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Aircraft Pumps Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Points Towards Stellar Growth

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Indicates High-Potential Opportunities

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New Aircraft

World Passenger Traffic (in RTK) and Cargo Traffic (in FTK) for Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies Opportunities

About 8,500 Private Jets to be Delivered over the 10-Year Period Starting from 2019: Annual Worldwide Private Jet Deliveries for Years 2018 through 2028

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013 through 2023

Aircraft Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advancements to Direct Market Expansion in the Coming Years

Robust Progress on the Cards for Electric Motor Driven Aircraft Pumps

Move Toward More Electric Aircraft (MEA) Creates Ample Opportunities

Sophisticated Fuel Pumps Come to Fore to Enable Effective Fuel Transportation

Engine Driven Fuel Pump: Important Element of Aircraft Fuel System

Critical Importance of Hydraulics in Modern Aircraft: A Business Case for Hydraulic Pumps

Engine Driven Pumps Augment Capabilities of Aircraft Hydraulics

Rise of Advanced Lubrication Systems Seeks Modifications in Lubrication Pump Systems

Gear and Gerotor: Two Important Pump Technologies for Turbine Lubrication

Unconventional Water & Wastewater Management Requirements Seek Advanced Pumps in Aircraft

3D Printing Seeks Role in Design & Manufacture of Aircraft Pumps

Ongoing Regulatory Emphasis on Reducing Aerospace CO2 Emissions to Give Edge to Lightweight Materials

A Note on ICAO CORSIA Standard

ICAO Seeks to Reduce Aircraft Energy Intensity from 12.1MJ/RTK in 2019 to 9.8MJ/RTK by 2030

MRO Grows in Prominence by Dint of Stringent Maintenance Requirements of Modern Aircraft Pumps

Evolving Hydraulic System Mechanism Expands MRO Options

Critical Fuel System Maintenance Requirements Spur Fuel Pump MRO

Fuel Pump Overhaul: Economical Alternative to New Purchase

Healthy Trajectory in MRO Services Domain Boosts Prospects for Aircraft Pump MRO

Current MRO Market Trends Across Various Geographic Regions: A Review

World MRO Services Market (in US$ Billion) by Service Area for Years 2019 & 2029

