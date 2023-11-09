ClearScale Welcomes Steven Russell as New Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearScale , a leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, announced the appointment of Steven Russell as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Russell will direct and oversee the company’s financial strategy and operations.



Russell has extensive experience serving as the CFO for profitable, growing companies. Most recently he was the CFO at Chime Solutions. Before that, Russell held executive financial leadership roles for other technology growth firms. He earned a BS in engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“I'm delighted to join ClearScale as CFO to help drive growth at an exciting time in the company’s transformation,” Russell said. “ClearScale has a growing reputation as one of the leading companies in the vibrant AWS partner ecosystem. It’s a privilege to join ClearScale’s executive team to help guide the company’s ongoing financial growth and profitability.”

ClearScale is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 11 AWS Competencies backed by a strategic growth investment from private equity firm Cohere Capital. ClearScale provides a complete range of AWS cloud consulting services to customers across all industries, with specializations ranging from cloud migration and modernization to big data to artificial intelligence and machine learning services. ClearScale has delivered more than 1,000 customized cloud projects for over 500 customers since its founding in 2011.

“We are delighted that Steven is joining ClearScale,” said Jimmy Chui, Interim Chief Executive Officer at ClearScale. “Steven’s depth of financial expertise, combined with his proven track record in driving profitability, aligns seamlessly with our vision. He understands how we must perform to deliver strong financial results, while also possessing the vision to help us prepare for the future in the dynamic cloud computing industry. Steven is a strong addition to our executive leadership team.”

