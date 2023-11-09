Global Nanocomposites Market to 2030: Strong Demand for Reinforced Plastics Fuels Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanocomposites: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Nanocomposites estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Nanoclay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.6% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Nanotubes segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
The Nanocomposites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 12.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$16.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Developments in Novel Materials Research & Innovation Provides the Platform for Growth of Nanocomposites
- Recent Market Activity
- Nanocomposites: Market Overview
- Market Outlook
- Nanocomposites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Strong Demand for Reinforced Plastics Fuels Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites
- Strong Focus on Efficient & Environment Friendly Packaging Fuels Opportunities for Nanocomposites
- Nanocomposite Materials for Food Packaging Applications
- Beverage Packaging: The Largest End-User of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry
- Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Demand for Nanocomposite Plastic Component & Parts
- Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Growing Interest in Fire Proofing Chemicals Spur Opportunities for Nanocomposites as Flame Retardants
- Tracing Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Rapidly Evolving Field of Energy Storage
- Bionanocomposites to Witness Spectacular Gains in Biomedical Applications
- Demand for Innovative New Electronic Materials to Power Next Generation Electronics Spurs Strong Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Electronics & Communications Industry
- Graphene Represents Bright Spot in Nanocomposites Market
- Challenges to Growth in the Market: A Review
- Cost
- Scalability
- Reliability, Durability and Repeatability
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
