Global Nanocomposites Market to 2030: Strong Demand for Reinforced Plastics Fuels Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanocomposites: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nanocomposites estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Nanoclay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.6% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Nanotubes segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR



The Nanocomposites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 12.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Developments in Novel Materials Research & Innovation Provides the Platform for Growth of Nanocomposites

Recent Market Activity

Nanocomposites: Market Overview

Market Outlook

Nanocomposites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Demand for Reinforced Plastics Fuels Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites

Strong Focus on Efficient & Environment Friendly Packaging Fuels Opportunities for Nanocomposites

Nanocomposite Materials for Food Packaging Applications

Beverage Packaging: The Largest End-User of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry

Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Demand for Nanocomposite Plastic Component & Parts

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Growing Interest in Fire Proofing Chemicals Spur Opportunities for Nanocomposites as Flame Retardants

Tracing Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Rapidly Evolving Field of Energy Storage

Bionanocomposites to Witness Spectacular Gains in Biomedical Applications

Demand for Innovative New Electronic Materials to Power Next Generation Electronics Spurs Strong Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Electronics & Communications Industry

Graphene Represents Bright Spot in Nanocomposites Market

Challenges to Growth in the Market: A Review

Cost

Scalability

Reliability, Durability and Repeatability

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

