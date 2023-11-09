Swifty Global Anticipates Record-Breaking Financials for Q3

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) also known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a cutting-edge technology firm focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the sports betting and gaming sector. Swifty currently holds licenses spanning several global jurisdictions with many more licenses in process. Swifty currently operates its proprietary swipe betting sports prediction application, as well as its traditional sportsbook and casino gaming platforms in numerous jurisdictions.



Swifty Global has applied for its Malta license. The Maltese gaming license is seen as one of the industry gold standards and is renowned and respected throughout the gaming world. “Our decision to pursue the Malta gaming license aligns with our scaling and growth strategy and our continued focus on expanding our market reach and operational capabilities. The License allows Swifty to advertise and operate across a number of key European countries and will serve as the company's launch pad into mainland Europe's €87.2 billion gambling market,” commented James Gibbons, CEO of Swifty Global.

Swifty is currently preparing its operations and rollout plan for Africa and EU market in preparation of the receipt of these licenses in the coming months. Swifty has now proven on numerous occasions its ability to successfully launch products into new regions and has a large emphasis on the African and European Market in 2024.

“Swifty has responded to FINRA comments and while we cannot guarantee it, we are hopeful that our application for our name and ticker change will be granted in the very near future which will be a significant milestone; having the correct name and ticker will allow us to increase our activity in terms of increasing public awareness about the business. We appreciate the patience and support of our shareholders as we navigate these final steps and look forward to finalizing this change,” concluded Gibbons.

Swifty’s Q3 disclosures are due to be filed Mid November and will highlight another record-breaking quarter for the company, underlining the continued growth and rapid expansion of the company and reinforcing the superb work that the team are doing.

For regular Swifty Global (DRCR) updates, you are invited you to view the company’s website and/or to follow the company’s Twitter and LinkedIn accounts:

Website: https://swifty.global

Swifty Gaming Website: https://www.swiftygaming.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwiftyGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/swifty-global

Email: hello@swifty.global

Related links:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DRCR/profile

Source: DRCR

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcasts also may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels: Website: https://swifty.global, Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwiftyGlobal.