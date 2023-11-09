Smart Communications Demonstrates the Power of Community at Guidewire Connections 2023

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced its platinum sponsorship of Guidewire Connections 2023, which takes place November 12-15, 2023 at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee.



As part of the company’s significant presence, Eileen Potter, Vice President of Insurance Marketing at Smart Communications, will moderate an insightful panel discussion on Tuesday, November 14 at 2:15 p.m. CST. The panel, Delivering Customer-Centricity in the Cloud with Guidewire Software and Smart Communications, promises to be a must-attend session for insurance professionals looking to leverage digital innovation to deploy projects that will deliver tangible ROI. Also speaking on the panel is EY Technology Consulting Partner, Shawn Antao and Premier Canada Assurance Senior Vice President of Product & Innovation, Karen Hopkins-Lee.

“In today’s fiercely competitive landscape, the power to deliver personalized customer conversations and digital experiences at scale is not merely an opportunity but a strategic imperative for insurers, which can only be done using cloud technology,” said Eileen Potter, Vice President of Insurance Marketing at Smart Communications. “The panelists and I will provide attendees with real-world insights and advice on making technology investments that align with the evolving needs and expectations of their customers, all while creating operational efficiencies and generating revenue.”

Smart Communications and Guidewire help insurers streamline business operations by combining the modern enterprise customer communications management software of SmartCOMM TM with the best-in-class insurance operations suite of Guidewire Cloud . Aligned on a cloud-first strategy, the combined solution drives an improved policyholder experience and optimized policyholder-agent engagement, while enabling insurers to manage complexity and compliance with the scalability to integrate across the enterprise. Mutual insurance customers leverage the Guidewire and Smart Communications Marketplaces to choose pre-built accelerators and integrations to other market-leading CX technologies and applications – allowing for a reduction of internal silos and more complete customer views.

Recently, Smart Communications and Guidewire celebrated the pivotal milestone of surpassing over 120 mutual customers. More Guidewire customers rely on Smart Communications to handle their customer communications than any other customer communications platform.

Conference attendees can see a Smart Communications demo in the Ecosystem Demo Theater on November 12 at 7:10 p.m. CST or visit Smart Communications at Booth P2 in the Partner Pavilion to learn more about how they can benefit from the out-of-the-box Ready for Guidewire accelerators connecting Smart Communications to Guidewire InsuranceSuite.