Trading in Pandora A/S Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons

Pandora A/S has been notified of transactions in the Pandora A/S share by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or closely associated persons.

Alexander Lacik, Chief Executive Officer of Pandora A/S, has reported the sale of 13,350 shares at a total consideration of DKK 11,653,255.05, and now holds a total of 225,756 shares in the company. Of the total shareholding, 62,479 shares have been awarded in 2023 and relates to Pandora’s long-term incentive plan scheme.

Anders Boyer, Chief Financial Officer of Pandora A/S, has reported the sale of 16,000 shares at a total consideration of DKK 13,915,983.40, and now holds a total of 131,771 shares in the company. Of the total shareholding, 44,300 shares have been awarded in 2023 and relates to Pandora’s long-term incentive plan scheme.

Towards Pandora A/S, both individuals have motivated their transactions as pertaining to their fulfilment of certain tax obligations arising from vested shares allotted to them under applicable long-term incentive plan schemes.

