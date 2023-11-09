Global Customer Experience Monitoring Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $47.1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Experience Monitoring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Customer Experience Monitoring estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

PC Terminal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.2% CAGR and reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobile Terminal segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.3% CAGR



The Customer Experience Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 16.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured) -

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies

Comarch SA

Compuware Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Radcom Ltd.

RadioOpt GmbH

Riverbed Technology

SingleStone

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Customer Experience Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



